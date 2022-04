Playoffs NBA: choque de estrellas en las semifinales

A game-winning buzzer-beater in Game 1, 39 points in Game 3... Jayson Tatum (29.5 ppg, 7.3 apg) and the #2 @celtics are ready for the Eastern Conference Semifinals!



Game 1: #3 BUCKS vs. #2 CELTICS

🏀 Sun. 1pm/et on ABC pic.twitter.com/cbMVNSw8RZ