Esta es la lista de nominados para la 76 edición de los premios Emmy

Actualizado: julio 17, 2024 02:19 p. m.
La serie de drama 'Shogun' lidera la 76 edición de los Emmy con 25 nominaciones, seguida de 'The Bear', que rompió el récord de nominaciones a mejor serie de comedia con 23 menciones, según anunció este miércoles la Academia de Televisión de EE.UU.
La celebración de los premios se llevará a cabo el 15 de septiembre en Los Ángeles, California, y serán transmitidos por la ABC.
Mejor serie de comedia
- 'Abbott Elementary'
- 'The Bear'
- 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
- 'Hacks'
- 'Only Murders In The Building'
- 'Palm Royale'
- 'What We Do in the Shadows'
- 'Reservation Dogs'
Mejor serie de drama
- 'The Crown'
- 'Shogun'
- 'The Gilded Age'
- 'Fallout'
- 'The Morning Show'
- 'Mr. and Mrs. Smith'
- 'Slow Horses'
- 'The 3 Body Problem'
Mejor serie limitada
- 'Baby Reindeer'
- 'Fargo'
- 'Ripley'
- 'True Detective: Night Country'
- 'Lessons in Chemistry'
Mejor actor en una serie de comedia
- Matt Berry ('What We Do in the Shadows')
- Larry David ('Curb Your Enthusiasm')
- Steve Martin ('Only Murders in the Building')
- Martin Short ('Only Murders in the Building')
- Jeremy Allen White ('The Bear')
- D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai ('Reservation Dogs')
Mejor actriz en una serie de comedia
- Quinta Brunson ('Abbott Elementary')
- Ayo Edebiri ('The Bear')
- Selena Gomez ('Only Murders in the Building')
- Jean Smart ('Hacks')
- Kristen Wiig ('Palm Royale')
- Maya Rudolph ('Loot')
Mejor actor en una serie de drama
- Dominic West ('The Crown')
- Donald Glover ('Mr. and Mrs. Smith')
- Walton Goggins ('Fallout')
- Gary Oldman ('Slow Horses')
- Hiroyuki Sanada ('Shogun')
- Idris Elba ('Hijack')
Mejor actriz en una serie de drama
- Jennifer Aniston ('The Morning Show')
- Carrie Coon ('The Gilded Age')
- Maya Erskine ('Mr. and Mrs. Smith')
- Anna Sawai ('Shogun')
- Imelda Staunton ('The Crown')
- Reese Witherspoon ('The Morning Show')
Mejor actor en una serie limitada
- Matt Bomer ('Fellow Travelers')
- Richard Gadd ('Baby Reindeer')
- Jon Hamm ('Fargo')
- Tom Hollander ('Feud: Capote vs. The Swans')
- Andrew Scott ('Ripley')
Mejor actriz en una serie limitada
- Jodie Foster ('True Detective: Night Country')
- Brie Larson ('Lessons in Chemistry')
- Juno Temple ('Fargo')
- Sofía Vergara ('Griselda')
- Naomi Watts ('Feud: Capote vs. The Swans')