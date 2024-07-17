Publicidad

Esta es la lista de nominados para la 76 edición de los premios Emmy

Esta es la lista de nominados para la 76 edición de los premios Emmy

La celebración de los premios Emmy se llevará a cabo el 15 de septiembre en Los Ángeles, California, y serán transmitidos por la ABC.

Premios Emmy
Premios Emmy
Foto: AFP
Por: EFE
|
Actualizado: julio 17, 2024 02:19 p. m.

La serie de drama 'Shogun' lidera la 76 edición de los Emmy con 25 nominaciones, seguida de 'The Bear', que rompió el récord de nominaciones a mejor serie de comedia con 23 menciones, según anunció este miércoles la Academia de Televisión de EE.UU.

Mejor serie de comedia


  • 'Abbott Elementary'
  • 'The Bear'
  • 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
  • 'Hacks'
  • 'Only Murders In The Building'
  • 'Palm Royale'
  • 'What We Do in the Shadows'
  • 'Reservation Dogs'

Mejor serie de drama


  • 'The Crown'
  • 'Shogun'
  • 'The Gilded Age'
  • 'Fallout'
  • 'The Morning Show'
  • 'Mr. and Mrs. Smith'
  • 'Slow Horses'
  • 'The 3 Body Problem'

Mejor serie limitada


  • 'Baby Reindeer'
  • 'Fargo'
  • 'Ripley'
  • 'True Detective: Night Country'
  • 'Lessons in Chemistry'

Mejor actor en una serie de comedia


  • Matt Berry ('What We Do in the Shadows')
  • Larry David ('Curb Your Enthusiasm')
  • Steve Martin ('Only Murders in the Building')
  • Martin Short ('Only Murders in the Building')
  • Jeremy Allen White ('The Bear')
  • D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai ('Reservation Dogs')

Mejor actriz en una serie de comedia


  • Quinta Brunson ('Abbott Elementary')
  • Ayo Edebiri ('The Bear')
  • Selena Gomez ('Only Murders in the Building')
  • Jean Smart ('Hacks')
  • Kristen Wiig ('Palm Royale')
  • Maya Rudolph ('Loot')

Mejor actor en una serie de drama


  • Dominic West ('The Crown')
  • Donald Glover ('Mr. and Mrs. Smith')
  • Walton Goggins ('Fallout')
  • Gary Oldman ('Slow Horses')
  • Hiroyuki Sanada ('Shogun')
  • Idris Elba ('Hijack')

Mejor actriz en una serie de drama


  • Jennifer Aniston ('The Morning Show')
  • Carrie Coon ('The Gilded Age')
  • Maya Erskine ('Mr. and Mrs. Smith')
  • Anna Sawai ('Shogun')
  • Imelda Staunton ('The Crown')
  • Reese Witherspoon ('The Morning Show')

Mejor actor en una serie limitada


  • Matt Bomer ('Fellow Travelers')
  • Richard Gadd ('Baby Reindeer')
  • Jon Hamm ('Fargo')
  • Tom Hollander ('Feud: Capote vs. The Swans')
  • Andrew Scott ('Ripley')

Mejor actriz en una serie limitada


  • Jodie Foster ('True Detective: Night Country')
  • Brie Larson ('Lessons in Chemistry')
  • Juno Temple ('Fargo')
  • Sofía Vergara ('Griselda')
  • Naomi Watts ('Feud: Capote vs. The Swans')
