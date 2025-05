Así quedó pueblo en Suiza después del colapso de glaciar que arrasó con todo

SPEECHLESS BEFORE / AFTER #BLATTEN



The magnitude of destruction after the 3:24 pm collapse of Birch Glacier is immense! 😱



All the forest has been razed and the ice/wood/debris dammed the Lonza river 🌊



Some buildings of Blatten are buried 🏠



📷 Pomona pic.twitter.com/VU2hfJtE97