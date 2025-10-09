En vivo
Señal visual radio
Síguenos en::
Tendencias:
Acuerdo entre Israel y Hamás
Pacto Histórico
Murió Miguel Ángel Russo
Lancha en el Caribe

Publicidad

Reciba notificaciones de Blu Radio para tener las principales noticias de Colombia y el mundo.
No activar
Activar

Publicidad

Blu Radio  / Mundo  / El húngaro László Krasznahorkai, Premio Nobel de Literatura 2025

El húngaro László Krasznahorkai, Premio Nobel de Literatura 2025

El autor fue galardonado "por su obra fascinante y visionaria que, en medio de un terror apocalíptico, reafirma el poder del arte", según explicó el jurado.

László-Krasznahorkai-Nobel.png
El húngaro László Krasznahorkai, Premio Nobel de Literatura 2025
Foto: Nobel
Por: Redacción BLU Radio
|
Actualizado: 9 de oct, 2025

El premio Nobel de Literatura fue concedido este jueves al escritor húngaro Laszlo Krasznahorkai, de 71 años, anunció el jurado. El autor fue galardonado "por su obra fascinante y visionaria que, en medio de un terror apocalíptico, reafirma el poder del arte", según explicó el jurado.

En desarrollo...

WhatsApp-Channel Únase a nuestro canal de Whatsapp y manténgase al tanto de los hechos más relevantes.
GoogleNewsProvider ✔️ Síganos en Google Noticias con toda la información de Colombia y el mundo.

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad