El húngaro László Krasznahorkai, Premio Nobel de Literatura 2025

El premio Nobel de Literatura fue concedido este jueves al escritor húngaro Laszlo Krasznahorkai, de 71 años, anunció el jurado. El autor fue galardonado "por su obra fascinante y visionaria que, en medio de un terror apocalíptico, reafirma el poder del arte", según explicó el jurado.
En desarrollo...
