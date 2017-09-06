Video: Así se ve el huracán Irma desde las alturas

El huracán Irma, de categoría 5, llegó esta madrugada al Caribe, donde impactó sobre Antigua y Barbuda.
Irma es considerado como el huracán más potente del océano Atlántico ha causado importantes daños en el Caribe.
Unos aviadores del Centro Nacional de Huracanes de los Estados Unidos se dedican a sobrevolar y filmar varios de los huracanes que afectan esta región del planeta.
Le puede interesar:
Vea los mejores videos e imágenes capturados por estos cazadores de huracanes:
Video from yesterday's flight in CAT 5 #Irma on #NOAA42. https://t.co/iofV4p56DE has the latest advisories. Credit Rob Mitchell/NOAA pic.twitter.com/IygcNgIbJN— NOAA Aircraft Operations Center (@NOAA_HurrHunter) September 6, 2017
Publicidad
Get a good look at Hurricane #Irma's eye with this visible imagery from #GOES16! For the latest info on Irma, go to https://t.co/cSGOfrM0lG pic.twitter.com/q4Q5UtPlIP— NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) September 5, 2017
Inside the eye of #Irma on WP-3D Orion #NOAA42. This is referred to as the "stadium effect" https://t.co/iofV4p56DE Credit CDR Kibbey/NOAA. pic.twitter.com/dlUta2IbDL— NOAA Aircraft Operations Center (@NOAA_HurrHunter) September 5, 2017
Publicidad
#HuracanIrma ha destruido la isla de San Martín. #Irma vía @BreakingNLive pic.twitter.com/D1T7umNwlf— EMA Chivilcoy (SO) (@RepClimatico) September 6, 2017
Publicidad