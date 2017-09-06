Publicidad

Video: Así se ve el huracán Irma desde las alturas

Un grupo de aviadores que hacen parte del Centro Nacional de Huracanes se dedican a hacer espectaculares tomas de estos fenómenos naturales.

291068_BLU Radio. Huracán Irma // Foto: AFP
BLU Radio. Huracán Irma // Foto: AFP
LIONEL CHAMOISEAU/AFP
Por: Redacción BLU Radio
|
Actualizado: septiembre 06, 2017 08:07 AM

El huracán Irma, de categoría 5, llegó esta madrugada al Caribe, donde impactó sobre Antigua y Barbuda. 
 
Irma es considerado como el huracán más potente del océano Atlántico ha causado importantes daños en el Caribe. 
 
Unos aviadores del Centro Nacional de Huracanes de los Estados Unidos se dedican a sobrevolar y filmar varios de los huracanes que afectan esta región del planeta.
 
Le puede interesar:  Avión del papa hacia Colombia cambia ruta para evitar huracán Irma.
 
Vea los mejores videos e imágenes capturados por estos cazadores de huracanes
 

 

