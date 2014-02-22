Especial En Escena: las canciones ganadoras en los Premios Óscar

Óscar de La Academia.
Publicidad
Lista de canciones:
-1976 "Evergreen (Love Theme from A Star Is Born)" — A Star Is Born • Barbara Streisand
-1977 "You Light Up My Life" — You Light Up My Life • Debbie Boone
Publicidad
-1978 "Last Dance" — Thank God It's Friday • Donna Summer
-1981 "Arthur's Theme (Best That You Can Do)" — Arthur • Christopher Cross
Publicidad
-1980 "Fame" — Fame • Music: Michael Gore • Irene Cara
-1982 "Up Where We Belong" — An Officer and a Gentleman • Joe Cocker & Jennifer Warnes
-1983 "Flashdance... What a Feeling" — Flashdance • Irene Cara
-1984 "I Just Called to Say I Love You" — The Woman in Red • Stevie Wonder
Publicidad
-1985 "Say You, Say Me" — White Nights • Lionel Richie
-1986 "Take My Breath Away" — Top Gun • Music: Giorgio Moroder • Berlin
Publicidad
-1987 "(I've Had) The Time of My Life" — Dirty Dancing • Bill Medley & Jennifer Warnes
-1991 "Beauty and the Beast" — Beauty and the Beast • Celine Dion & Peabo Bryson.
-1993 "Streets of Philadelphia" — Philadelphia • Bruce Springsteen
-1992 "A Whole New World" — Aladdin • Peabo Bryson & Regina Belle
Publicidad
-1994 "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" — The Lion King • Elton John
-1995 "Colors of the Wind" — Pocahontas • Vanessa Williams
Publicidad
-1996 "You Must Love Me" — Evita • Madonna
-1997 "My Heart Will Go On" — Titanic • Celine Dion
-2008 "Jai Ho" — Slumdog Millionaire • Pussycat Dolls
-2012 “Skyfall" — Skyfall • Adele
Publicidad