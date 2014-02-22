Especial En Escena: las canciones ganadoras en los Premios Óscar

Óscar de La Academia.

Publicidad

Lista de canciones:

-1976 "Evergreen (Love Theme from A Star Is Born)" — A Star Is Born • Barbara Streisand

-1977 "You Light Up My Life" — You Light Up My Life • Debbie Boone

Publicidad

-1978 "Last Dance" — Thank God It's Friday • Donna Summer

-1981 "Arthur's Theme (Best That You Can Do)" — Arthur • Christopher Cross

Publicidad

-1980 "Fame" — Fame • Music: Michael Gore • Irene Cara

-1982 "Up Where We Belong" — An Officer and a Gentleman • Joe Cocker & Jennifer Warnes

-1983 "Flashdance... What a Feeling" — Flashdance • Irene Cara

-1984 "I Just Called to Say I Love You" — The Woman in Red • Stevie Wonder

Publicidad

-1985 "Say You, Say Me" — White Nights • Lionel Richie

-1986 "Take My Breath Away" — Top Gun • Music: Giorgio Moroder • Berlin

Publicidad

-1987 "(I've Had) The Time of My Life" — Dirty Dancing • Bill Medley & Jennifer Warnes

-1991 "Beauty and the Beast" — Beauty and the Beast • Celine Dion & Peabo Bryson.

-1993 "Streets of Philadelphia" — Philadelphia • Bruce Springsteen

-1992 "A Whole New World" — Aladdin • Peabo Bryson & Regina Belle

Publicidad

-1994 "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" — The Lion King • Elton John

-1995 "Colors of the Wind" — Pocahontas • Vanessa Williams

Publicidad

-1996 "You Must Love Me" — Evita • Madonna

-1997 "My Heart Will Go On" — Titanic • Celine Dion

-2008 "Jai Ho" — Slumdog Millionaire • Pussycat Dolls

-2012 “Skyfall" — Skyfall • Adele