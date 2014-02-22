Publicidad

Especial En Escena: las canciones ganadoras en los Premios Óscar

Recuerde con este especial las canciones que han sido éxitos en la radio luego de protagonizar las bandas sonoras de películas ganadoras de los Premios...

Por: Redacción BLU Radio
Actualizado: abril 28, 2016 04:53 PM

Óscar de La Academia. 

 

Lista de canciones:

 

-1976 "Evergreen (Love Theme from A Star Is Born)" — A Star Is Born • Barbara Streisand

-1977 "You Light Up My Life" — You Light Up My Life • Debbie Boone

-1978 "Last Dance" — Thank God It's Friday • Donna Summer

-1981 "Arthur's Theme (Best That You Can Do)" — Arthur • Christopher Cross

-1980 "Fame" — Fame • Music: Michael Gore • Irene Cara

-1982 "Up Where We Belong" — An Officer and a Gentleman • Joe Cocker & Jennifer Warnes

-1983 "Flashdance... What a Feeling" — Flashdance • Irene Cara

-1984 "I Just Called to Say I Love You" — The Woman in Red • Stevie Wonder

-1985 "Say You, Say Me" — White Nights • Lionel Richie

-1986 "Take My Breath Away" — Top Gun • Music: Giorgio Moroder • Berlin

-1987 "(I've Had) The Time of My Life" — Dirty Dancing • Bill Medley & Jennifer Warnes

-1991 "Beauty and the Beast" — Beauty and the Beast • Celine Dion & Peabo Bryson.

-1993 "Streets of Philadelphia" — Philadelphia • Bruce Springsteen

-1992 "A Whole New World" — Aladdin •  Peabo Bryson & Regina Belle

-1994 "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" — The Lion King • Elton John

-1995 "Colors of the Wind" — Pocahontas • Vanessa Williams

-1996 "You Must Love Me" — Evita • Madonna

-1997 "My Heart Will Go On" — Titanic • Celine Dion

-2008 "Jai Ho" — Slumdog Millionaire • Pussycat Dolls

-2012 “Skyfall" — Skyfall • Adele

