Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Tendencias:
Mundial Qatar 2022
Soat
Hidroituango
Historias
Logo principal Blu
Reciba notificaciones de Blu Radio para tener las principales noticias de Colombia y el mundo.
Activar
No activar

Publicidad

Blu Radio  /  Sociedad  /  Tráiler de películas nominadas a los Óscar, imperdibles antes de la ceremonia

Tráiler de películas nominadas a los Óscar, imperdibles antes de la ceremonia

Las películas "Birdman", de Alejandro González Iñárritu, y "El gran hotel Budapest", de Wes Anderson, llegan líderes con nueve candidaturas cada una...

tmp_1599671455372.jpg
Por: Redacción BLU Radio
|

a la ceremonia de los premios Óscar, seguidas de "The Imitation Game", "Boyhood" y "Francotirador".

 

Publicidad

A continuación, una lista con los principales nominados a la 87 edición de los galardones que la Academia de las Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas estadounidense entregará este domingo en el teatro Dolby de Hollywood desde las 9:00 de la noche, hora colombiana.

 

"Birdman":

 

Publicidad

Publicidad

 

"Boyhood":

 

Publicidad

 

Publicidad

"El gran hotel Budapest":

 

Publicidad

 

"Francotirador":

Publicidad

 

 

Publicidad

"The Imitation Game" ("El código enigma"):

 

Publicidad

 

"Selma":

Publicidad

 

Publicidad

 

"Teoría del todo":

 

Publicidad

Publicidad

 

"Whiplash":

 

Publicidad

 

Publicidad

Otras nominaciones:

 

- Mejor director:
Alejandro González Inárritu, "Birdman"
Richard Linklater, "Boyhood"
Bennett Miller, "Foxcatcher"
Wes Anderson, "El gran hotel Budapest"
Morten Tyldum, "The Imitation Game"
                  
- Mejor actriz:
Marion Cotillard ("Deux jours, une nuit", "Dos días, una noche")
Felicity Jones ("Teoría del todo")
Julianne Moore ("Siempre Alice")
Rosamund Pike ("Perdida")
Reese Witherspoon ("Alma salvaje")
                  
- Mejor actor:
Michael Keaton ("Birdman")
Eddie Redmayne ("Teoría del todo")
Benedict Cumberbatch ("The Imitation Game")
Steve Carell ("Foxcatcher")
Bradley Cooper ("Francotirador")
                  
- Mejor actriz de reparto:
Patricia Arquette ("Boyhood")
Laura Dern ("Alma salvaje")
Keira Knightley ("The Imitation Game")
Emma Stone ("Birdman")
Meryl Streep ("Into the Woods", "En el bosque")
                  
- Mejor actor de reparto:
J.K. Simmons ("Whiplash")
Robert Duvall ("El juez")
Ethan Hawke ("Boyhood")
Edward Norton ("Birdman")
Mark Ruffalo ("Foxcatcher")
                  
- Mejor película extranjera:
"Ida" (Polonia)
"Leviatán" (Rusia)
"Mandariinid" (Estonia)
"Timbuktu" (Mauritania)
"Relatos salvajes" (Argentina)
                  
- Mejor película animada:
"Big Hero 6"
"Los Boxtrolls"
"Cómo entrenar a tu dragón 2"
"Song of the Sea"
"El cuento de la princesa Kaguya"
                  
- Mejor guión:
"Birdman"
"Boyhood"
"Foxcatcher"
"El gran hotel Budapest"
"Nightcrawler"
                  
- Mejor guión adaptado:
"Francotirador"
"The Imitation Game"
"Inherent Vice"
"Teoría del todo"
"Whiplash"
                  
- Mejor fotografía:
"Birdman"
"El gran hotel Budapest"
"Ida"
"Mr. Turner"
"Unbroken"
                  
- Mejor documental:
"Citizenfour"
"Finding Vivian Maier"
"Last Days in Vietnam"
"La sal de la tierra"
"Virunga"
                  
- Mejor documental corto:
"Crisis Hotline: Veterans Press 1"
"Joanna"
"Our course"
"La Parka"
"White Earth"
                  
- Mejor música original:
"El gran hotel Budapest"
"El código enigma"
"Interestelar"
"Mr. Turner"
"Teoría del todo"
                  
- Mejor canción original:
"Everything is Awesome" ("La gran aventura Lego")
"Glory" ("Selma")
"Grateful" ("Beyond the Lights")
"I'm Not Gonna Miss You" ("Glen Campbell... I'll Be Me")
"Lost Stars" ("Begin Again")
                  
                  
A continuación la lista de las películas que tienen dos o más nominaciones:
                  
"Birdman" - 9
"El gran hotel Budapest" - 9
"The Imitation Game" - 8
"Francotirador" - 6
"Boyhood" - 6
"Foxcatcher" - 5
"Interestelar" - 5
"Teoría del todo" - 5
"Whiplash" - 5
"Mr. Turner" - 4
"Into the Woods" - 3
"Unbroken" - 3
"Selma" - 2
"Guardianes de la galaxia" - 2
"Ida" - 2
"Inherent Vice" - 2
"Alma salvaje" - 2
 
EFE

Relacionados

Blu Radio

Viral

✔️ Síganos en Google Noticias con toda la información de Colombia y el mundo. ✔️ Síganos en Google Noticias con toda la información de Colombia y el mundo.