Tráiler de películas nominadas a los Óscar, imperdibles antes de la ceremonia

a la ceremonia de los premios Óscar, seguidas de "The Imitation Game", "Boyhood" y "Francotirador".
A continuación, una lista con los principales nominados a la 87 edición de los galardones que la Academia de las Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas estadounidense entregará este domingo en el teatro Dolby de Hollywood desde las 9:00 de la noche, hora colombiana.
"Birdman":
"Boyhood":
"El gran hotel Budapest":
"Francotirador":
"The Imitation Game" ("El código enigma"):
"Selma":
"Teoría del todo":
"Whiplash":
Otras nominaciones:
- Mejor director:
Alejandro González Inárritu, "Birdman"
Richard Linklater, "Boyhood"
Bennett Miller, "Foxcatcher"
Wes Anderson, "El gran hotel Budapest"
Morten Tyldum, "The Imitation Game"
- Mejor actriz:
Marion Cotillard ("Deux jours, une nuit", "Dos días, una noche")
Felicity Jones ("Teoría del todo")
Julianne Moore ("Siempre Alice")
Rosamund Pike ("Perdida")
Reese Witherspoon ("Alma salvaje")
- Mejor actor:
Michael Keaton ("Birdman")
Eddie Redmayne ("Teoría del todo")
Benedict Cumberbatch ("The Imitation Game")
Steve Carell ("Foxcatcher")
Bradley Cooper ("Francotirador")
- Mejor actriz de reparto:
Patricia Arquette ("Boyhood")
Laura Dern ("Alma salvaje")
Keira Knightley ("The Imitation Game")
Emma Stone ("Birdman")
Meryl Streep ("Into the Woods", "En el bosque")
- Mejor actor de reparto:
J.K. Simmons ("Whiplash")
Robert Duvall ("El juez")
Ethan Hawke ("Boyhood")
Edward Norton ("Birdman")
Mark Ruffalo ("Foxcatcher")
- Mejor película extranjera:
"Ida" (Polonia)
"Leviatán" (Rusia)
"Mandariinid" (Estonia)
"Timbuktu" (Mauritania)
"Relatos salvajes" (Argentina)
- Mejor película animada:
"Big Hero 6"
"Los Boxtrolls"
"Cómo entrenar a tu dragón 2"
"Song of the Sea"
"El cuento de la princesa Kaguya"
- Mejor guión:
"Birdman"
"Boyhood"
"Foxcatcher"
"El gran hotel Budapest"
"Nightcrawler"
- Mejor guión adaptado:
"Francotirador"
"The Imitation Game"
"Inherent Vice"
"Teoría del todo"
"Whiplash"
- Mejor fotografía:
"Birdman"
"El gran hotel Budapest"
"Ida"
"Mr. Turner"
"Unbroken"
- Mejor documental:
"Citizenfour"
"Finding Vivian Maier"
"Last Days in Vietnam"
"La sal de la tierra"
"Virunga"
- Mejor documental corto:
"Crisis Hotline: Veterans Press 1"
"Joanna"
"Our course"
"La Parka"
"White Earth"
- Mejor música original:
"El gran hotel Budapest"
"El código enigma"
"Interestelar"
"Mr. Turner"
"Teoría del todo"
- Mejor canción original:
"Everything is Awesome" ("La gran aventura Lego")
"Glory" ("Selma")
"Grateful" ("Beyond the Lights")
"I'm Not Gonna Miss You" ("Glen Campbell... I'll Be Me")
"Lost Stars" ("Begin Again")
A continuación la lista de las películas que tienen dos o más nominaciones:
"Birdman" - 9
"El gran hotel Budapest" - 9
"The Imitation Game" - 8
"Francotirador" - 6
"Boyhood" - 6
"Foxcatcher" - 5
"Interestelar" - 5
"Teoría del todo" - 5
"Whiplash" - 5
"Mr. Turner" - 4
"Into the Woods" - 3
"Unbroken" - 3
"Selma" - 2
"Guardianes de la galaxia" - 2
"Ida" - 2
"Inherent Vice" - 2
"Alma salvaje" - 2
EFE