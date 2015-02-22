Tráiler de películas nominadas a los Óscar, imperdibles antes de la ceremonia

a la ceremonia de los premios Óscar, seguidas de "The Imitation Game", "Boyhood" y "Francotirador".

Publicidad

A continuación, una lista con los principales nominados a la 87 edición de los galardones que la Academia de las Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas estadounidense entregará este domingo en el teatro Dolby de Hollywood desde las 9:00 de la noche, hora colombiana.

"Birdman":

Publicidad

Publicidad

"Boyhood":

Publicidad

Publicidad

"El gran hotel Budapest":

Publicidad

"Francotirador":

Publicidad

Publicidad

"The Imitation Game" ("El código enigma"):

Publicidad

"Selma":

Publicidad

Publicidad

"Teoría del todo":

Publicidad

Publicidad

"Whiplash":

Publicidad

Publicidad

Otras nominaciones:

- Mejor director:

Alejandro González Inárritu, "Birdman"

Richard Linklater, "Boyhood"

Bennett Miller, "Foxcatcher"

Wes Anderson, "El gran hotel Budapest"

Morten Tyldum, "The Imitation Game"



- Mejor actriz:

Marion Cotillard ("Deux jours, une nuit", "Dos días, una noche")

Felicity Jones ("Teoría del todo")

Julianne Moore ("Siempre Alice")

Rosamund Pike ("Perdida")

Reese Witherspoon ("Alma salvaje")



- Mejor actor:

Michael Keaton ("Birdman")

Eddie Redmayne ("Teoría del todo")

Benedict Cumberbatch ("The Imitation Game")

Steve Carell ("Foxcatcher")

Bradley Cooper ("Francotirador")



- Mejor actriz de reparto:

Patricia Arquette ("Boyhood")

Laura Dern ("Alma salvaje")

Keira Knightley ("The Imitation Game")

Emma Stone ("Birdman")

Meryl Streep ("Into the Woods", "En el bosque")



- Mejor actor de reparto:

J.K. Simmons ("Whiplash")

Robert Duvall ("El juez")

Ethan Hawke ("Boyhood")

Edward Norton ("Birdman")

Mark Ruffalo ("Foxcatcher")



- Mejor película extranjera:

"Ida" (Polonia)

"Leviatán" (Rusia)

"Mandariinid" (Estonia)

"Timbuktu" (Mauritania)

"Relatos salvajes" (Argentina)



- Mejor película animada:

"Big Hero 6"

"Los Boxtrolls"

"Cómo entrenar a tu dragón 2"

"Song of the Sea"

"El cuento de la princesa Kaguya"



- Mejor guión:

"Birdman"

"Boyhood"

"Foxcatcher"

"El gran hotel Budapest"

"Nightcrawler"



- Mejor guión adaptado:

"Francotirador"

"The Imitation Game"

"Inherent Vice"

"Teoría del todo"

"Whiplash"



- Mejor fotografía:

"Birdman"

"El gran hotel Budapest"

"Ida"

"Mr. Turner"

"Unbroken"



- Mejor documental:

"Citizenfour"

"Finding Vivian Maier"

"Last Days in Vietnam"

"La sal de la tierra"

"Virunga"



- Mejor documental corto:

"Crisis Hotline: Veterans Press 1"

"Joanna"

"Our course"

"La Parka"

"White Earth"



- Mejor música original:

"El gran hotel Budapest"

"El código enigma"

"Interestelar"

"Mr. Turner"

"Teoría del todo"



- Mejor canción original:

"Everything is Awesome" ("La gran aventura Lego")

"Glory" ("Selma")

"Grateful" ("Beyond the Lights")

"I'm Not Gonna Miss You" ("Glen Campbell... I'll Be Me")

"Lost Stars" ("Begin Again")





A continuación la lista de las películas que tienen dos o más nominaciones:



"Birdman" - 9

"El gran hotel Budapest" - 9

"The Imitation Game" - 8

"Francotirador" - 6

"Boyhood" - 6

"Foxcatcher" - 5

"Interestelar" - 5

"Teoría del todo" - 5

"Whiplash" - 5

"Mr. Turner" - 4

"Into the Woods" - 3

"Unbroken" - 3

"Selma" - 2

"Guardianes de la galaxia" - 2

"Ida" - 2

"Inherent Vice" - 2

"Alma salvaje" - 2



EFE

