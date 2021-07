¿Ve rostros humanos en objetos? Padece de pareidolia

Angry handbags? Grumpy typewriters? Why do we see faces in everyday objects & give them emotional values?



Listen in at 6.15pm today to @ABCSydney radio with @rgloveroz and hear @USydPsych Professor David Alais talk about his latest researchhttps://t.co/zBd9enR0yL pic.twitter.com/6U8vKVyMUn