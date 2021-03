Sonos Roam: el nuevo parlante inteligente ultraportátil resistente al agua

Like a baton handed off in a relay race, holding #SonosRoam in your hand elicits an instinctual response to GO. Astonishing sound. Up to 10 hours of battery life. And incredibly easy to set up and control. Roam is available April 20. Preorder now at https://t.co/VflVHh7snF pic.twitter.com/i0DBdWJ6uu