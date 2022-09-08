Publicidad

Luto en la Premier League: así reaccionaron los equipos de fútbol a la muerte de la reina Isabel II

Luto en la Premier League: así reaccionaron los equipos de fútbol a la muerte de la reina Isabel II

El mundo del fútbol también se suma a la conmoción por la muerte de la reina Isabel II

Premier League.jpg
Premier League
Fotos: AFP
Por: Alejandro León
|

La reina Isabel II murió a sus 96 años este jueves 8 de septiembre en el castillo escocés de Balmoral, donde acudieron sus hijos y nietos tras la advertencia por su delicado estado de salud. La monarca completó siete décadas en el trono, le dio 42 veces la vuelta al mundo y su jubileo de platino se celebró hace tres meses.

El mundo del fútbol no es ajeno a la conmoción mundial por el fallecimiento de la reina Isabel II, la Premier League; campeonato de fútbol inglés, junto a sus diferentes equipos, se despidieron de la monarca que gobernó durante décadas el Reino Unido.

A través de su cuenta de Twitter, La Premier League aseguró que: "estamos profundamente entristecidos al enterarnos del fallecimiento de Su Majestad la Reina, Isabel II. Nuestros pensamientos y condolencias están con la familia real y todos los que lloran la pérdida de Su Majestad en todo el mundo”.

Otros grandes equipos de la premier como: Manchester United, Leicester City, Chelsea, Arsenal y Tottenham, también se sumaron a la conmoción, trinando desde sus cuentas de Twitter mensajes y fotos de la Monarca.

