Luto en la Premier League: así reaccionaron los equipos de fútbol a la muerte de la reina Isabel II

El mundo del fútbol no es ajeno a la conmoción mundial por el fallecimiento de la reina Isabel II, la Premier League; campeonato de fútbol inglés, junto a sus diferentes equipos, se despidieron de la monarca que gobernó durante décadas el Reino Unido.
A través de su cuenta de Twitter, La Premier League aseguró que: "estamos profundamente entristecidos al enterarnos del fallecimiento de Su Majestad la Reina, Isabel II. Nuestros pensamientos y condolencias están con la familia real y todos los que lloran la pérdida de Su Majestad en todo el mundo”.
The Premier League is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen, Elizabeth II. Our thoughts and condolences are with The Royal Family and everyone around the world mourning the loss of Her Majesty. pic.twitter.com/UlaLXEOdke— Premier League (@premierleague) September 8, 2022
Otros grandes equipos de la premier como: Manchester United, Leicester City, Chelsea, Arsenal y Tottenham, también se sumaron a la conmoción, trinando desde sus cuentas de Twitter mensajes y fotos de la Monarca.
The club has issued a statement regarding this evening's game at Old Trafford, following the death of Her Royal Highness The Queen Elizabeth II.— Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 8, 2022
Chelsea Football Club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. We join those mourning in the UK and across the world.— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 8, 2022
We would like to send our condolences to the Royal Family and everyone affected by this very sad news. pic.twitter.com/FUysCESRt4
Tottenham Hotspur joins the nation in mourning the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 8, 2022
The Club should like to extend its condolences to all members of the Royal Family at this sad time. pic.twitter.com/dg9kjs62N1
It is with the deepest sorrow that the Club has learned that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has passed away. pic.twitter.com/A4byaaxybM— Leicester City (@LCFC) September 8, 2022
