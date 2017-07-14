Publicidad

Unión Ciclística Internacional retira sanción de 20 segundos a Rigoberto Úran

Rigoberto Urán, que llegó segundo en la etapa 12 del Tour de Francia había sido penalizado con 20” por haber recibido una caramañola de agua en los últimos 5 kilómetros de la etapa.

287363_Blu Radio. Rigoberto Urán. Foto: AFP
Por: Redacción BLU Radio
|
Actualizado: julio 14, 2017 08:55 AM

 

La medida inicial de los jueces fue sancionar con 20 segundos por avituallarse en lugar antirreglamentario, a 5 kilómetros de la meta, infracción en la que, según las imágenes de televisión, también incurrió el francés Romain Bardet (AG2R), que no fue sancionado.

Con esta decisión de la UCI se restablecen los tiempos reales de la jornada de este jueves.

 

