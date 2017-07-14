Unión Ciclística Internacional retira sanción de 20 segundos a Rigoberto Úran

UCI reverses time penalties for Uran and Bennett - Updated with statement from UCI #TDF2017 | https://t.co/RkArIhNZp0 pic.twitter.com/b6M5YzRyiv— Cyclingnews.com (@Cyclingnewsfeed) July 14, 2017
Thrilled w/ the @UCI_cycling call to lift penalties for @UranRigoberto and Bennett. Thank you for seeing the bigger picture. Now let's race. pic.twitter.com/XmmKM6Hxef— EF Pro Cycling (@EFprocycling) July 14, 2017
La medida inicial de los jueces fue sancionar con 20 segundos por avituallarse en lugar antirreglamentario, a 5 kilómetros de la meta, infracción en la que, según las imágenes de televisión, también incurrió el francés Romain Bardet (AG2R), que no fue sancionado.
Con esta decisión de la UCI se restablecen los tiempos reales de la jornada de este jueves.