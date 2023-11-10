Publicidad

Nominados a los premios Grammy 2024: esta es la lista completa

Esta es la lista de los nominados a los premios Grammy 2024, cuya gala se celebrará el próximo 4 de febrero en el Crypto.com Arena de Los Ángeles.

Premios Grammy.jpg
Premios Grammy, referencia
Foto: AFP
Por: EFE
|
Actualizado: noviembre 10, 2023 03:17 PM

La cantante estadounidense SZA lidera la lista de los nominados a la 66 edición de los Grammy con 9 menciones, seguida de las también estadounidenses Phoebe Bridgers, Victoria Monét y el ingeniero de sonido canadiense Serban Ghenea, con siete nominaciones.

Esta es la lista de los nominados a los premios Grammy 2024 , cuya gala se celebrará el próximo 4 de febrero en el Crypto.com Arena de Los Ángeles.

Categorías generales


GRABACIÓN DEL AÑO


  • "Worship", Jon Batiste
  • "Not Strong Enough", Boygenius
  • "Flowers", Miley Cyrus
  • "What Was I Made For? [De la película 'Barbie']", Billie Eilish
  • "On My Mama", Victoria Monét
  • "Vampire", Olivia Rodrigo
  • "Anti-Hero", Taylor Swift
  • "Kill Bill", SZA

ÁLBUM DEL AÑO


  • "World Music Radio", Jon Batiste
  • "The record", Boygenius
  • "Endless Summer Vacation", Miley Cyrus
  • "Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd", Lana Del Rey
  • "The Age Of Pleasure", Janelle Monáe
  • "GUTS", Olivia Rodrigo
  • "Midnights", Taylor Swift
  • "SOS", SZA

CANCIÓN DEL AÑO


  • "A&W" (Lana Del Rey), compositores: Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey y Sam Dew
  • "Anti-Hero" (Taylor Swift) compositores: Jack Antonoff y Taylor Swift
  • "Butterfly" (Jon Batiste), compositores: Jon Batiste y Dan Wilson
  • "Dance The Night" (Dua Lipa), compositores: Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt
  • "Flowers" (Miley Cyrus), compositores: Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein & Michael Pollack
  • "Kill Bill" (SZA), compositores: Rob Bisel, Carter Lang y Solána Rowe
  • "Vampire" (Olivia Rodrigo), compositores: Daniel Nigro y Olivia Rodrigo
  • "What Was I Made For?" (Billie Eilish), compositores: Billie Eilish O'Connell y Finneas O'Connell

MEJOR NUEVO ARTISTA


  • Gracie Abrams
  • Fred again..
  • Ice Spice
  • Jelly Roll
  • Coco Jones
  • Noah Kahan
  • Victoria Monét
  • The War And Treaty

PRODUCTOR DEL AÑO,  NO CLÁSICO


  • Jack Antonoff
  • Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II
  • Hit-Boy

COMPOSITOR DEL AÑO, NO CLÁSICO


  • Edgar Barrera

  • Jessie Jo Dillon

  • Shane McAnally

  • Theron Thomas

  • Justin Tranter

Música Pop y Dance


MEJOR ACTUACIÓN POP EN SOLITARIO


  • "Flowers", Miley Cyrus
  • "Paint The Town Red", Doja Cat
  • "What Was I Made For? [De la película 'Barbie']", Billie Eilish
  • "Vampire", Olivia Rodrigo
  • "Anti-Hero", Taylor Swift

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DUETO/GRUPO POP

  • "Thousand Miles", Miley Cyrus y Brandi Carlile
  • "Candy Necklace", Lana Del Rey y Jon Batiste
  • "Never Felt So Alone", Labrinth y Billie Eilish
  • "Karma", Taylor Swift y Ice Spice
  • "Ghost In The Machine", SZA y Phoebe Bridgers

MEJOR ÁLBUM VOCAL DE POP

  • "Chemistry", Kelly Clarkson
  • "Endless Summer Vacation", Miley Cyrus
  • "GUTS", Olivia Rodrigo
  • "(Subtract)", Ed Sheeran
  • "Midnights", Taylor Swift

MEJOR GRABACIÓN DANCE/ELECTRÓNICA


  • "Blackbox Life Recorder 21F", Aphex Twin
  • "Loading", James Blake
  • "Higher Than Ever Before", Disclosure
  • "Strong", Romy & Fred again..
  • "Rumble", Skrillex, Fred again.. y Flowdan

MEJOR GRABACIÓN POP DANCE

  • "Baby Don't Hurt Me", David Guetta, Anne-Marie y Coi Leray
  • "Miracle", Calvin Harris Featuring Ellie Goulding
  • "Padam Padam", Kylie Minogue
  • "One In A Million", Bebe Rexha y David Guetta
  • "Rush", Troye Sivan

MEJOR ÁLBUM DANCE/ELECTRÓNICO


  • "

    Playing Robots Into Heaven", James Blake

  • "For That Beautiful Feeling", The Chemical Brothers
  • Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022)", Fred again..
  • "Kx5", Kx5
  • "Quest For Fire", Skrillex

Música Rock, Metal y Alternativa


MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE ROCK


  • "Sculptures Of Anything Goes", Arctic Monkeys
  • "More Than A Love Song", Black Pumas
  • "Not Strong Enough", Boygenius
  • "Rescued",Foo Fighters
  • "Lux Æterna", Metallica

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE METAL

  • "Bad Man", Disturbed
  • "Phantom Of The Opera", Ghost
  • "72 Seasons", Metallica
  • "Hive Mind", Slipknot
  • "Jaded", Spiritbox

MEJOR CANCIÓN DE ROCK


  • "Angry", The Rolling Stones
  • "Ballad Of A Homeschooled Girl", Olivia Rodrigo
  • "Emotion Sickness", Queens Of The Stone Age
  • "Not Strong Enough", Boygenius
  • "Rescued", Foo Fighters

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE ROCK

  • "But Here We Are", Foo Fighters
  • "Starcatcher", Greta Van Fleet
  • "72 Seasons", Metallica
  • "This Is Why", Paramore
  • "In Times New Roman...", Queens Of The Stone Age

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE MÚSICA ALTERNATIVA

  • "Belinda Says", Alvvays
  • "Body Paint", Arctic Monkeys
  • "Cool About It", boygenius
  • "A&W", Lana Del Rey
  • "This Is Why", Paramore

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA ALTERNATIVA

  • "The Car", Arctic Monkeys
  • "The Record", Boygenius
  • "Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd", Lana Del Rey
  • "Cracker Island", Gorillaz
  • "I Inside The Old Year Dying", PJ Harvey

Música R&B, Rap y Poesía hablada


MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE R&B


  • "Summer Too Hot", Chris Brown
  • "Back To Love", Robert Glasper Featuring SiR y Alex Isley
  • "ICU", Coco Jones
  • "How Does It Make You Feel", Victoria Monét
  • "Kill Bill", SZA

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE R&B TRADICIONAL

  • "Simple", Babyface Featuring Coco Jones
  • "Lucky", Kenyon Dixon
  • "Hollywood", Victoria Monét Featuring Earth, Wind & Fire & Hazel Monét
  • "Good Morning", PJ Morton Featuring Susan Carol
  • "Love Language", SZA

MEJOR CANCIÓN DE R&B

  • "Angel", Halle
  • "Back To Love", Robert Glasper, SiR y Alex Isley
  • "ICU", Coco Jones
  • "On My Mama", Victoria Monét"
  • "Snooze", SZA

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE R&B PROGRESIVO

  • "Since I Have A Lover", 6LACK
  • "The Love Album: Off The Grid", Diddy
  • "Nova", Terrace Martin And James Fauntleroy
  • "The Age Of Pleasure", Janelle Monáe
  • "SOS", SZA

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE R&B

  • "Girls Night Out", Babyface
  • "What I Didn't Tell You (Deluxe)", Coco Jones
  • "Special Occasion", Emily King
  • "JAGUAR II", Victoria Monét
  • "CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP", Summer Walker

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE RAP

  • "The Hillbillies", Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar
  • "Love Letter", Black Thought
  • "Rich Flex", Drake y 21 Savage
  • "SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS", Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future y Eryn Allen Kane
  • "Players", Coi Leray

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN MELÓDICA DE RAP

  • "Sittin' On Top Of The World", Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage
  • "Attention", Doja Cat
  • "Spin Bout U", Drake y 21 Savage
  • "All My Life", Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole
  • "Low", SZA

MEJOR CANCIÓN DE RAP

  • "Attention", Doja Cat
  • "Barbie World [de 'Barbie: The Album']", Nicki Minaj e Ice Spice Featuring Aqua
  • "Just Wanna Rock", Lil Uzi Vert
  • "Rich Flex", Drake y 21 Savage
  • "SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS", Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future y Eryn Allen Kane

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE RAP

  • "Her Loss", Drake y 21 Savage
  • "MICHAEL", Killer Mike
  • "HEROES & VILLIANS", Metro Boomin
  • "King's Disease III", Nas
  • "UTOPIA", Travis Scott

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE POESÍA HABLADA

  • "A-You're Not Wrong B-They're Not Either: The Fukc-It Pill Revisited", Queen Sheba
  • "For Your Consideration'24 -The Album", Prentice Powell y Shawn William
  • "Grocery Shopping With My Mother", Kevin Powell
  • "The Light Inside", J. Ivy
  • "When The Poems Do What They Do", Aja Monet

Música Latina


MEJOR ÁLBUM DE JAZZ LATINO


  • "

    Quietude", Eliane Elias

  • "My Heart Speaks", Ivan Lins con The Tblisi Symphony Orchestra

  • "Vox Humana", Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band
  • "Cometa", Luciana Souza y Trio Corrente
  • "El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 2", Miguel Zenón y Luis Perdomo

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE POP LATINO

  • "La cuarta hoja", Pablo Alborán
  • "Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1", AleMor
  • "A Ciegas", Paula Arenas
  • "La Neta", Pedro Capó
  • "Don Juan", Maluma
  • "X Mí" (Vol. 1)", Gaby Moreno

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA URBANA

  • "Saturno", Rauw Alejandro
  • "Mañana será bonito", Karol G
  • "Data", Tainy

MEJOR ÁLBUM LATINO DE ROCK O ALTERNATIVO

  • "Martínez", Cabra
  • "Leche De Tigre", Diamante Eléctrico
  • "Vida Cotidiana", Juanes
  • "De Todas Las Flores", Natalia Lafourcade
  • "EADDA9223", Fito Paez

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA MEXICANA (INCLUYENDO TEXANO)

  • "Bordado a mano", Ana Bárbara
  • "La Sánchez", Lila Downs
  • "Motherflower", Flor De Toloache
  • "Amor como en las películas de antes", Lupita Infante
  • "Génesis", Peso Pluma

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA TROPICAL

  • "Siembra: 45º Aniversario (En Vivo en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, 14 de Mayo 2022)", Rubén Blades con Roberto Delgado y Orquesta Rubén Blades
  • "Voy A Ti", Luis Figueroa
  • "Niche Sinfónico", Grupo Niche y Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Colombia
  • "Vida", Omara Portuondo
  • "Mimy & Tony", Tony Succar, Mimy Succar
  • "Escalona Nunca Se Había Grabado Así", Carlos Vives.

