Nominados a los premios Grammy 2024: esta es la lista completa

La cantante estadounidense SZA lidera la lista de los nominados a la 66 edición de los Grammy con 9 menciones, seguida de las también estadounidenses Phoebe Bridgers, Victoria Monét y el ingeniero de sonido canadiense Serban Ghenea, con siete nominaciones.
Esta es la lista de los nominados a los
Categorías generales
GRABACIÓN DEL AÑO
- "Worship", Jon Batiste
- "Not Strong Enough", Boygenius
- "Flowers", Miley Cyrus
- "What Was I Made For? [De la película 'Barbie']", Billie Eilish
- "On My Mama", Victoria Monét
- "Vampire", Olivia Rodrigo
- "Anti-Hero", Taylor Swift
- "Kill Bill", SZA
ÁLBUM DEL AÑO
- "World Music Radio", Jon Batiste
- "The record", Boygenius
- "Endless Summer Vacation", Miley Cyrus
- "Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd", Lana Del Rey
- "The Age Of Pleasure", Janelle Monáe
- "GUTS", Olivia Rodrigo
- "Midnights", Taylor Swift
- "SOS", SZA
CANCIÓN DEL AÑO
- "A&W" (Lana Del Rey), compositores: Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey y Sam Dew
- "Anti-Hero" (Taylor Swift) compositores: Jack Antonoff y Taylor Swift
- "Butterfly" (Jon Batiste), compositores: Jon Batiste y Dan Wilson
- "Dance The Night" (Dua Lipa), compositores: Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt
- "Flowers" (Miley Cyrus), compositores: Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein & Michael Pollack
- "Kill Bill" (SZA), compositores: Rob Bisel, Carter Lang y Solána Rowe
- "Vampire" (Olivia Rodrigo), compositores: Daniel Nigro y Olivia Rodrigo
- "What Was I Made For?" (Billie Eilish), compositores: Billie Eilish O'Connell y Finneas O'Connell
MEJOR NUEVO ARTISTA
- Gracie Abrams
- Fred again..
- Ice Spice
- Jelly Roll
- Coco Jones
- Noah Kahan
- Victoria Monét
- The War And Treaty
PRODUCTOR DEL AÑO, NO CLÁSICO
- Jack Antonoff
- Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II
- Hit-Boy
COMPOSITOR DEL AÑO, NO CLÁSICO
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Shane McAnally
Theron Thomas
- Justin Tranter
Música Pop y Dance
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN POP EN SOLITARIO
- "Flowers", Miley Cyrus
- "Paint The Town Red", Doja Cat
- "What Was I Made For? [De la película 'Barbie']", Billie Eilish
- "Vampire", Olivia Rodrigo
- "Anti-Hero", Taylor Swift
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DUETO/GRUPO POP
- "Thousand Miles", Miley Cyrus y Brandi Carlile
- "Candy Necklace", Lana Del Rey y Jon Batiste
- "Never Felt So Alone", Labrinth y Billie Eilish
- "Karma", Taylor Swift y Ice Spice
- "Ghost In The Machine", SZA y Phoebe Bridgers
MEJOR ÁLBUM VOCAL DE POP
- "Chemistry", Kelly Clarkson
- "Endless Summer Vacation", Miley Cyrus
- "GUTS", Olivia Rodrigo
- "(Subtract)", Ed Sheeran
- "Midnights", Taylor Swift
MEJOR GRABACIÓN DANCE/ELECTRÓNICA
- "Blackbox Life Recorder 21F", Aphex Twin
- "Loading", James Blake
- "Higher Than Ever Before", Disclosure
- "Strong", Romy & Fred again..
- "Rumble", Skrillex, Fred again.. y Flowdan
MEJOR GRABACIÓN POP DANCE
- "Baby Don't Hurt Me", David Guetta, Anne-Marie y Coi Leray
- "Miracle", Calvin Harris Featuring Ellie Goulding
- "Padam Padam", Kylie Minogue
- "One In A Million", Bebe Rexha y David Guetta
- "Rush", Troye Sivan
MEJOR ÁLBUM DANCE/ELECTRÓNICO
"
Playing Robots Into Heaven", James Blake
- "For That Beautiful Feeling", The Chemical Brothers
- Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022)", Fred again..
- "Kx5", Kx5
- "Quest For Fire", Skrillex
Música Rock, Metal y Alternativa
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE ROCK
- "Sculptures Of Anything Goes", Arctic Monkeys
- "More Than A Love Song", Black Pumas
- "Not Strong Enough", Boygenius
- "Rescued",Foo Fighters
- "Lux Æterna", Metallica
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE METAL
- "Bad Man", Disturbed
- "Phantom Of The Opera", Ghost
- "72 Seasons", Metallica
- "Hive Mind", Slipknot
- "Jaded", Spiritbox
MEJOR CANCIÓN DE ROCK
- "Angry", The Rolling Stones
- "Ballad Of A Homeschooled Girl", Olivia Rodrigo
- "Emotion Sickness", Queens Of The Stone Age
- "Not Strong Enough", Boygenius
- "Rescued", Foo Fighters
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE ROCK
- "But Here We Are", Foo Fighters
- "Starcatcher", Greta Van Fleet
- "72 Seasons", Metallica
- "This Is Why", Paramore
- "In Times New Roman...", Queens Of The Stone Age
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE MÚSICA ALTERNATIVA
- "Belinda Says", Alvvays
- "Body Paint", Arctic Monkeys
- "Cool About It", boygenius
- "A&W", Lana Del Rey
- "This Is Why", Paramore
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA ALTERNATIVA
- "The Car", Arctic Monkeys
- "The Record", Boygenius
- "Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd", Lana Del Rey
- "Cracker Island", Gorillaz
- "I Inside The Old Year Dying", PJ Harvey
Música R&B, Rap y Poesía hablada
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE R&B
- "Summer Too Hot", Chris Brown
- "Back To Love", Robert Glasper Featuring SiR y Alex Isley
- "ICU", Coco Jones
- "How Does It Make You Feel", Victoria Monét
- "Kill Bill", SZA
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE R&B TRADICIONAL
- "Simple", Babyface Featuring Coco Jones
- "Lucky", Kenyon Dixon
- "Hollywood", Victoria Monét Featuring Earth, Wind & Fire & Hazel Monét
- "Good Morning", PJ Morton Featuring Susan Carol
- "Love Language", SZA
MEJOR CANCIÓN DE R&B
- "Angel", Halle
- "Back To Love", Robert Glasper, SiR y Alex Isley
- "ICU", Coco Jones
- "On My Mama", Victoria Monét"
- "Snooze", SZA
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE R&B PROGRESIVO
- "Since I Have A Lover", 6LACK
- "The Love Album: Off The Grid", Diddy
- "Nova", Terrace Martin And James Fauntleroy
- "The Age Of Pleasure", Janelle Monáe
- "SOS", SZA
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE R&B
- "Girls Night Out", Babyface
- "What I Didn't Tell You (Deluxe)", Coco Jones
- "Special Occasion", Emily King
- "JAGUAR II", Victoria Monét
- "CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP", Summer Walker
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE RAP
- "The Hillbillies", Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar
- "Love Letter", Black Thought
- "Rich Flex", Drake y 21 Savage
- "SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS", Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future y Eryn Allen Kane
- "Players", Coi Leray
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN MELÓDICA DE RAP
- "Sittin' On Top Of The World", Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage
- "Attention", Doja Cat
- "Spin Bout U", Drake y 21 Savage
- "All My Life", Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole
- "Low", SZA
MEJOR CANCIÓN DE RAP
- "Attention", Doja Cat
- "Barbie World [de 'Barbie: The Album']", Nicki Minaj e Ice Spice Featuring Aqua
- "Just Wanna Rock", Lil Uzi Vert
- "Rich Flex", Drake y 21 Savage
- "SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS", Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future y Eryn Allen Kane
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE RAP
- "Her Loss", Drake y 21 Savage
- "MICHAEL", Killer Mike
- "HEROES & VILLIANS", Metro Boomin
- "King's Disease III", Nas
- "UTOPIA", Travis Scott
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE POESÍA HABLADA
- "A-You're Not Wrong B-They're Not Either: The Fukc-It Pill Revisited", Queen Sheba
- "For Your Consideration'24 -The Album", Prentice Powell y Shawn William
- "Grocery Shopping With My Mother", Kevin Powell
- "The Light Inside", J. Ivy
- "When The Poems Do What They Do", Aja Monet
Música Latina
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE JAZZ LATINO
"
Quietude", Eliane Elias
"My Heart Speaks", Ivan Lins con The Tblisi Symphony Orchestra
- "Vox Humana", Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band
- "Cometa", Luciana Souza y Trio Corrente
- "El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 2", Miguel Zenón y Luis Perdomo
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE POP LATINO
- "La cuarta hoja", Pablo Alborán
- "Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1", AleMor
- "A Ciegas", Paula Arenas
- "La Neta", Pedro Capó
- "Don Juan", Maluma
- "X Mí" (Vol. 1)", Gaby Moreno
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA URBANA
- "Saturno", Rauw Alejandro
- "Mañana será bonito", Karol G
- "Data", Tainy
MEJOR ÁLBUM LATINO DE ROCK O ALTERNATIVO
- "Martínez", Cabra
- "Leche De Tigre", Diamante Eléctrico
- "Vida Cotidiana", Juanes
- "De Todas Las Flores", Natalia Lafourcade
- "EADDA9223", Fito Paez
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA MEXICANA (INCLUYENDO TEXANO)
- "Bordado a mano", Ana Bárbara
- "La Sánchez", Lila Downs
- "Motherflower", Flor De Toloache
- "Amor como en las películas de antes", Lupita Infante
- "Génesis", Peso Pluma
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA TROPICAL
- "Siembra: 45º Aniversario (En Vivo en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, 14 de Mayo 2022)", Rubén Blades con Roberto Delgado y Orquesta Rubén Blades
- "Voy A Ti", Luis Figueroa
- "Niche Sinfónico", Grupo Niche y Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Colombia
- "Vida", Omara Portuondo
- "Mimy & Tony", Tony Succar, Mimy Succar
- "Escalona Nunca Se Había Grabado Así", Carlos Vives.
