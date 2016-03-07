Publicidad

Blu Radio  /  Humor  /  Video: Mujer bailando desnuda sobre tractomula colapsó el tráfico

Video: Mujer bailando desnuda sobre tractomula colapsó el tráfico

Una mujer generó un embotellamiento gigante en la carretera 290 de Houston, Texas, luego de que apareciera bailando desnuda sobre una tractomula.

21072_franz
franz
Mujer desnuda en Houston / Foto: Twitter @BillBishopKHOU
Por: Redacción BLU Radio
|

 

Authorities still trying to get the naked woman down from the 18-wheeler https://t.co/qDgJVneWj0 #kprc2 pic.twitter.com/z9qo7qIb4Q— KPRC 2 Houston (@KPRC2) 7 de marzo de 2016

Varios medios de la ciudad reportaron que por al menos dos horas estuvo detenido el tráfico mientras las autoridades atendían el hecho.

 

Tanto las autoridades de Bomberos como de Policía intentaron bajar a la mujer con el diálogo pero se resistió, por lo que al final tuvieron que saltar hasta donde se encontraba y la arrestaron.

