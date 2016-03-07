Video: Mujer bailando desnuda sobre tractomula colapsó el tráfico

Authorities still trying to get the naked woman down from the 18-wheeler https://t.co/qDgJVneWj0 #kprc2 pic.twitter.com/z9qo7qIb4Q— KPRC 2 Houston (@KPRC2) 7 de marzo de 2016
Varios medios de la ciudad reportaron que por al menos dos horas estuvo detenido el tráfico mientras las autoridades atendían el hecho.
Tanto las autoridades de Bomberos como de Policía intentaron bajar a la mujer con el diálogo pero se resistió, por lo que al final tuvieron que saltar hasta donde se encontraba y la arrestaron.
Carefree highway. Naked woman shuts down Hwy. 290 outbound in #Houston. #khou #HouNews https://t.co/POQCOe4tHR pic.twitter.com/2lUWhOPuwQ— The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) March 7, 2016
My sister just sent me this from Houston, a fat naked lady jumped on a 18 wheeler and they shut the highway down😂💀 pic.twitter.com/maPaKvAQCo— 🔱GREY🔱 (@GreysonClemmons) March 7, 2016
