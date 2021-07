Mia Khalifa rechazó acusación del presidente de Cuba de haberse vendido para atacar la revolución

🚨VIDEO🚨



I thought this was a joke when I heard of it, but Cuba's dictator did, in fact, go on national television this morning and accused @MiaKhalifa of working with the American government to fuel yesterday's protests against the regime. Lmfaooo!!!#SOSCuba🇨🇺 #PatriaYVida pic.twitter.com/s5QgzXJazx