Así quedó la tabla de posiciones de la Eliminatoria
= Clasificación PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS
---------------------------
.1. Uruguay 6 4 1 1 12 4 13
.2. Ecuador 6 4 1 1 12 7 13
.3. Argentina 6 3 2 1 6 4 11
.4. Chile 6 3 1 2 12 10 10
.5. Colombia 6 3 1 2 9 8 10
.6. Brasil 6 2 3 1 11 8 9
.7. Paraguay 6 2 3 1 7 6 9
8. Perú 6 1 1 4 6 12 4
9. Bolivia 6 1 0 5 7 13 3
10. Venezuela 6 0 1 5 7 17 1
