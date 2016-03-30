Publicidad

Así quedó la tabla de posiciones de la Eliminatoria

Colombia derrotó 3-1 a Ecuador, le quitó el invicto y revivió la ilusión de sus hinchas, en partido por la sexta fecha de la clasificatoria sudamericana al Mundial Rusia-2018 disputado en el estadio Metropolitano de Barranquilla.

26783_Selección Colombia / Foto: AFP
Selección Colombia / Foto: AFP
Selección Colombia / Foto: AFP
Por: EFE
 /  AFP
|

Así quedó la tabla de posiciones  de la Eliminatoria 

 

   = Clasificación                PJ   PG  PE  PP  GF  GC PTS

                                            ---------------------------

         .1. Uruguay              6    4   1   1   12   4  13

         .2. Ecuador              6    4   1   1   12   7  13

         .3. Argentina           6    3   2   1    6   4  11

           .4. Chile                6    3   1   2   12  10  10

           .5. Colombia        6    3   1   2    9   8  10

            .6. Brasil              6    2   3   1   11   8   9

           .7. Paraguay         6    2   3   1    7   6   9

            8. Perú                 6    1   1   4    6  12   4

             9. Bolivia             6    1   0   5    7  13   3

             10. Venezuela      6    0   1   5    7  17   1

Así están las posiciones en las #EliminatoriasCONMEBOL pic.twitter.com/yjhEJUfF1Y

