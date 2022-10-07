(FILES) In this file photo taken early on May 1, 2016 Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and Russian Orthodox Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill attend Orthodox Easter celebrations at the Christ the Savior Cathedral in Moscow. - The head of the Russian Orthodox Church Patriarch Kirill said on October 7, 2022 that Vladimir Putin's reign over Russia had been mandated by God, congratulating the Kremlin chief on his 70th birthday. (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP)
Patriarca ortodoxo Cirilo y Vladimir Putin