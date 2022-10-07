Publicidad

Iglesia Ortodoxa

    Matrimonio homosexual
    Foto: AFP
    Iglesia Anglicana emprende un encendido debate sobre el matrimonio homosexual

    Tras casi seis años de consultas sobre el tema, la Iglesia de Inglaterra, protestante, anunció el mes pasado que no permitiría los matrimonios entre personas del mismo sexo.

    (FILES) In this file photo taken early on May 1, 2016 Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and Russian Orthodox Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill attend Orthodox Easter celebrations at the Christ the Savior Cathedral in Moscow. - The head of the Russian Orthodox Church Patriarch Kirill said on October 7, 2022 that Vladimir Putin's reign over Russia had been mandated by God, congratulating the Kremlin chief on his 70th birthday. (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP)
    Patriarca ortodoxo Cirilo y Vladimir Putin
    “Dios te puso en el poder”: polémica felicitación del patriarca ortodoxo a Putin por sus 70 años

    El líder religioso ruso afirmó que Putin ha transformado la imagen de Rusia, fortalecido su soberanía y capacidad de defensa.