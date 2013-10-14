Las mejores canciones de los 70

Esta lista En Escena está dedicada a las mejores canciones de los años 70. Acá algunas de ellas:

Publicidad

-Elton John – Daniel

-Bread - The Guitar Man

Publicidad

-Michael Jackson – Ben

Publicidad

-Barry Manilow – Copacabana

-Barbra Streisand - Woman In Love

Publicidad

-Rod Stewart - Da ya think im sexy

Publicidad

-Styx – Babe

-Santana - Black Magic Woman

Publicidad

-Fleetwood Mac – Dreams

Publicidad

-Carole King - You've Got A Friend

-Neil Diamond - Love On The Rocks

Publicidad

-Little River Band – Reminiscing

Publicidad

-The O'jays - Use Ta Be My Girl

-Chicago - If You Leave Me Now

Publicidad

-America - A Horse With No Name

Publicidad

-Cat Stevens - Hard Headed Woman

-Andy Gibb - I Just Want To Be Your Everything

Publicidad

-Love Unlimited Orchestra - Love's Theme

Publicidad

-Gerry Rafferty - Baker Street

-The Doobie Brothers - What a fool believes

Publicidad

Stars On 45 - Stars On 45 Medley

Publicidad

-The Rolling Stones – Angie

-Kansas - Dust In The Wind

Publicidad

-Al Stewart - Year of the cat

Publicidad

-Nicolette Larson - Lotta Love

-Earth, Wind And Fire – September

Publicidad

-Supertramp - The Logical Song

Publicidad

-The Vapors - Turning Japanese

-Four Seasons - December 1963 (Oh what a night)

Publicidad

-Alan O'Day - Undercover Angel

Publicidad

-Lobo - Id Love You To Want Me

-Boston - More Than A Feeling

Publicidad

-Roberta Flack - Killing Me Softly With His Song

Publicidad

-Stevie Wonder - You Are The Sunshine Of My Life

-Billy Joel - My Life

Publicidad

-Boney M - Daddy cool

Publicidad

-Player - Baby come back

-The Jacksons - Blame it on the boogie

Publicidad

-Exile - Kiss You All Over

Publicidad

-George Benson - Love Ballad

-Toto - Hold The line

Publicidad

-Ritchie Family - Best disco in town

Publicidad

-Electric Light Orchestra – Confusion

-Paul McCartney & Wings - Band on the Run

Publicidad

-Billy Paul - Me & Mrs. Jones

Publicidad

-Leo Sayer - When i need you

-Cliff Richard - We Don't Talk Anymore

Publicidad

-The Eagles - One Of These Nights

Publicidad

-Shalamar - Second Time Around

-Paul Davis - I Go Crazy

Publicidad

-Queen - You're my best friend

Publicidad

-Gilbert O'sullivan - Alone Again

-Bee Gees - How Can You Mend a Broken Heart

Publicidad

-Carly Simon - You're So Vain

Publicidad

-Patrice Rushen - Forget Me Nots

-Carpenters - Close to You

Publicidad

-M - Pop Music

Publicidad

-Spinners - Working My Way Back To You - Forgive Me, Girl