Las mejores canciones de los 70

Esta lista En Escena está dedicada a las mejores canciones de los años 70. Acá algunas de ellas:
Publicidad
-Elton John – Daniel
-Bread - The Guitar Man
Publicidad
-Michael Jackson – Ben
Publicidad
-Barry Manilow – Copacabana
-Barbra Streisand - Woman In Love
Publicidad
-Rod Stewart - Da ya think im sexy
Publicidad
-Styx – Babe
-Santana - Black Magic Woman
Publicidad
-Fleetwood Mac – Dreams
Publicidad
-Carole King - You've Got A Friend
-Neil Diamond - Love On The Rocks
Publicidad
-Little River Band – Reminiscing
Publicidad
-The O'jays - Use Ta Be My Girl
-Chicago - If You Leave Me Now
Publicidad
-America - A Horse With No Name
Publicidad
-Cat Stevens - Hard Headed Woman
-Andy Gibb - I Just Want To Be Your Everything
Publicidad
-Love Unlimited Orchestra - Love's Theme
Publicidad
-Gerry Rafferty - Baker Street
-The Doobie Brothers - What a fool believes
Publicidad
Stars On 45 - Stars On 45 Medley
Publicidad
-The Rolling Stones – Angie
-Kansas - Dust In The Wind
Publicidad
-Al Stewart - Year of the cat
Publicidad
-Nicolette Larson - Lotta Love
-Earth, Wind And Fire – September
Publicidad
-Supertramp - The Logical Song
Publicidad
-The Vapors - Turning Japanese
-Four Seasons - December 1963 (Oh what a night)
Publicidad
-Alan O'Day - Undercover Angel
Publicidad
-Lobo - Id Love You To Want Me
-Boston - More Than A Feeling
Publicidad
-Roberta Flack - Killing Me Softly With His Song
Publicidad
-Stevie Wonder - You Are The Sunshine Of My Life
-Billy Joel - My Life
Publicidad
-Boney M - Daddy cool
Publicidad
-Player - Baby come back
-The Jacksons - Blame it on the boogie
Publicidad
-Exile - Kiss You All Over
Publicidad
-George Benson - Love Ballad
-Toto - Hold The line
Publicidad
-Ritchie Family - Best disco in town
Publicidad
-Electric Light Orchestra – Confusion
-Paul McCartney & Wings - Band on the Run
Publicidad
-Billy Paul - Me & Mrs. Jones
Publicidad
-Leo Sayer - When i need you
-Cliff Richard - We Don't Talk Anymore
Publicidad
-The Eagles - One Of These Nights
Publicidad
-Shalamar - Second Time Around
-Paul Davis - I Go Crazy
Publicidad
-Queen - You're my best friend
Publicidad
-Gilbert O'sullivan - Alone Again
-Bee Gees - How Can You Mend a Broken Heart
Publicidad
-Carly Simon - You're So Vain
Publicidad
-Patrice Rushen - Forget Me Nots
-Carpenters - Close to You
Publicidad
-M - Pop Music
Publicidad
-Spinners - Working My Way Back To You - Forgive Me, Girl