Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Tendencias:
Argentina
Aviones Kfir
Soat
Historias
Logo principal Blu
Reciba notificaciones de Blu Radio para tener las principales noticias de Colombia y el mundo.
Activar
No activar

Publicidad

Blu Radio  /  Sociedad  /  Cultura  /  Las mejores canciones de los 70

Las mejores canciones de los 70

Esta lista En Escena está dedicada a las mejores canciones de los años 70. Acá algunas de ellas:   -Elton John – Daniel   -Bread - The Guitar Man   -Michael...

tmp_1599671455372.jpg
Por: Redacción BLU Radio
|
Actualizado: abril 28, 2016 10:26 AM

Esta lista En Escena está dedicada a las mejores canciones de los años 70. Acá algunas de ellas:

 

Publicidad

-Elton John – Daniel

 

-Bread - The Guitar Man

 

Publicidad

-Michael Jackson – Ben

 

Publicidad

-Barry Manilow – Copacabana

 

-Barbra Streisand - Woman In Love

 

Publicidad

-Rod Stewart - Da ya think im sexy

 

Publicidad

-Styx – Babe

 

-Santana - Black Magic Woman

 

Publicidad

-Fleetwood Mac – Dreams

 

Publicidad

-Carole King - You've Got A Friend

 

-Neil Diamond - Love On The Rocks

 

Publicidad

-Little River Band – Reminiscing

 

Publicidad

-The O'jays - Use Ta Be My Girl

 

-Chicago - If You Leave Me Now

 

Publicidad

-America - A Horse With No Name

 

Publicidad

-Cat Stevens - Hard Headed Woman

 

-Andy Gibb - I Just Want To Be Your Everything

 

Publicidad

-Love Unlimited Orchestra - Love's Theme

 

Publicidad

-Gerry Rafferty - Baker Street

 

-The Doobie Brothers - What a fool believes

 

Publicidad

Stars On 45 - Stars On 45 Medley

 

Publicidad

-The Rolling Stones – Angie

 

-Kansas - Dust In The Wind

 

Publicidad

-Al Stewart - Year of the cat

 

Publicidad

-Nicolette Larson - Lotta Love

 

-Earth, Wind And Fire – September

 

Publicidad

-Supertramp - The Logical Song

 

Publicidad

-The Vapors - Turning Japanese

 

-Four Seasons - December 1963 (Oh what a night)

 

Publicidad

-Alan O'Day - Undercover Angel

 

Publicidad

-Lobo - Id Love You To Want Me

 

-Boston - More Than A Feeling

 

Publicidad

-Roberta Flack - Killing Me Softly With His Song

 

Publicidad

-Stevie Wonder - You Are The Sunshine Of My Life

 

-Billy Joel - My Life

 

Publicidad

-Boney M - Daddy cool

 

Publicidad

-Player - Baby come back

 

-The Jacksons - Blame it on the boogie

 

Publicidad

-Exile - Kiss You All Over

 

Publicidad

-George Benson - Love Ballad

 

-Toto - Hold The line

 

Publicidad

-Ritchie Family - Best disco in town

 

Publicidad

-Electric Light Orchestra – Confusion

 

-Paul McCartney & Wings - Band on the Run

 

Publicidad

 

-Billy Paul - Me & Mrs. Jones

Publicidad

 

-Leo Sayer - When i need you

 

-Cliff Richard - We Don't Talk Anymore

Publicidad

 

-The Eagles - One Of These Nights

Publicidad

 

-Shalamar - Second Time Around

 

-Paul Davis - I Go Crazy

Publicidad

 

-Queen - You're my best friend

Publicidad

 

-Gilbert O'sullivan - Alone Again

 

-Bee Gees - How Can You Mend a Broken Heart

Publicidad

 

-Carly Simon - You're So Vain

Publicidad

 

-Patrice Rushen - Forget Me Nots

 

-Carpenters - Close to You

Publicidad

 

-M - Pop Music

Publicidad

 

-Spinners - Working My Way Back To You - Forgive Me, Girl

✔️ Síganos en Google Noticias con toda la información de Colombia y el mundo. ✔️ Síganos en Google Noticias con toda la información de Colombia y el mundo.