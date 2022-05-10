Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Tendencias:
Marcelo Pecci
Giro de Italia
Elecciones en Colombia
Guerra Rusia - Ucrania
Historias
Logo principal Blu
Reciba notificaciones de Blu Radio para tener las principales noticias de Colombia y el mundo.
Activar
No activar

Publicidad

Inicio  /  Sociedad  / Él es Tommy, la tortuga 'racista' que se ha vuelto tendencia en las redes sociales

Él es Tommy, la tortuga 'racista' que se ha vuelto tendencia en las redes sociales

En varios videos de TikTok se puede ver cómo la tortuga Tommy ataca el color negro.

La tortuga Tommy
La tortuga Tommy
Foto: TikTok @phatonions
Por: Redacción BLU Radio
|

En TikTok Tommy, una tortuga con más de 250.000 seguidores, ha llamado la atención de varios usuarios por su curioso comportamiento frente al color negro. Y es que según los videos, Tommy solo ataca a los objetos con ese color.

Eso es lo que se puede ver cuando su dueño le pone varios retos con estos dos colores y él solo se dirige con furia al color negro para morderlo.

Publicidad

Lo curioso del caso es que el dueño de Tommy ha creado obstáculos como torres con zapatillas, muros, pero él ha hecho hasta lo imposible para llegar al color negro y morderlo o hasta darle cabezazos.

@phatonions

Reply to @chocolate__milk._ Tommy V. White based shoe tower (Disclaimer: Tommy was not hurt/abused in this video!) #fyp #viral #funny #tortoise #TommyShellby #fatonions #shoe

♬ original sound - Fat Onions
@phatonions

Tommy Shellby V. Black or White Sock? (Disclaimer: Tommy was not hurt in the making of this video) #fyp #tortoise #tommyshellby #fatonions headbutt #headbuttingtortoise #viral #funny

♬ original sound - Fat Onions
@phatonions

Tommy V. 6 White Shoes, 1 Black shoe (Disclaimer: Tommy was not hurt in the making of this video) #fyp #tortoise #tommyshellby #fatonions headbutt #headbuttingtortoise #viral #shoe #funny

♬ Thousand Miles - The Kid LAROI

Publicidad

Frente a estos videos, varios usuarios han reaccionado a ello con ironía, haciendo referencia a que el animal parece racista.

Escuche el podcast de 'El consultorio de Juan David Ríos'

Publicidad

Relacionados

Sociedad

TikTok

✔️ Síganos en Google Noticias con toda la información de Colombia y el mundo. ✔️ Síganos en Google Noticias con toda la información de Colombia y el mundo.