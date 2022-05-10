Él es Tommy, la tortuga 'racista' que se ha vuelto tendencia en las redes sociales

En
Eso es lo que se puede ver cuando su dueño le pone varios retos con estos dos colores y él solo se dirige con furia al color negro para morderlo.
Lo curioso del caso es que el dueño de Tommy ha creado obstáculos como torres con zapatillas, muros, pero él ha hecho hasta lo imposible para llegar al color negro y morderlo o hasta darle cabezazos.
Reply to @chocolate__milk._ Tommy V. White based shoe tower (Disclaimer: Tommy was not hurt/abused in this video!) #fyp #viral #funny #tortoise #TommyShellby #fatonions #shoe♬ original sound - Fat Onions
Tommy Shellby V. Black or White Sock? (Disclaimer: Tommy was not hurt in the making of this video) #fyp #tortoise #tommyshellby #fatonions headbutt #headbuttingtortoise #viral #funny♬ original sound - Fat Onions
Tommy V. 6 White Shoes, 1 Black shoe (Disclaimer: Tommy was not hurt in the making of this video) #fyp #tortoise #tommyshellby #fatonions headbutt #headbuttingtortoise #viral #shoe #funny♬ Thousand Miles - The Kid LAROI
Frente a estos videos, varios usuarios han reaccionado a ello con ironía, haciendo referencia a que el animal parece racista.
