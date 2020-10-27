Instagram actualiza su política sobre desnudos tras campaña de modelo de tallas grandes
Estas reglas fueron denunciadas en una campaña impulsada por la modelo británica de tallas grandes Nyome Nicholas-Williams, que promueve una moda inclusiva.
Instagram anunció que actualizará su política sobre desnudez, especialmente en las fotos que muestren pechos, en reacción a la campaña lanzada por una modelo de tallas grandes que acusaba a sus reglas de ser discriminatorias.
No autorizamos el hecho de apretarse los senos ya que está frecuentemente asociado al contenido pornográfico, pero sabemos que cometimos errores en la manera en la que lo aplicamos, especialmente hacia la comunidad de tallas grandes
La plataforma recibe regularmente acusaciones de exceso de mojigatería y, sobre todo, falta de objetividad en la aplicación de sus reglas sobre la desnudez.
Estas prohíben especialmente los "primeros planos de traseros completamente expuestos" o mostrar "pezones de mujer descubiertos", pero en varios casos los moderadores han suprimido fotos de mujeres desnudas que mostraban sus formas o cubrían sus senos.
Con la nueva actualización, los contenidos en los que una persona se abraza o sostiene simplemente sus pechos serán autorizados.
Esperamos que este cambio de política ponga fin a la censura de los cuerpos negros y gordos
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
WE FUCKING DID IT!! @ginamartin @alex_cameron and I...we changed an Instagram policy! Look what happens when three women set out to change the world! We have put our heart and souls into this campaign and to see it come to fruition is insane! The observer newspaper (which is out today) has covered the campaign from the beginning and have written another article which highlights the hard work Gina, Alex and I have done (although it states they launched the campaign) this is in fact not the case as Gina, Alex and myself strategised for three months to ensure a change would happen. Hang tight for the full details of the policy change, as I will be detailing more information soon. We worked very hard on this and managed to get Instagram and @mosseri attention and there's still a lot of work to be done, as black plus sized women continue to be censored in many ways; and white women STILL tried to hijack and make it their campaign. There is of course a huge racial imbalance in the algorithm that still exists as white bodies are promoted and don't have to worry about censorship of their posts but black bodies still have to justify presence on the platform, this has also been brought to Instagrams attention! But when we put our minds to it... we can achieve literally ANYTHING!! I’d like to thank the 16 amazing humans that put their names to our open letter and that helped us push our campaign forward! The Instagram policy changes on the 28th, it outlines the difference between 'breast holding' or 'cupping' which is a celebration of body and 'breast grabbing' which is deemed to be pornographic, these images are censored to protect underage users but this policy change should allow them to better differentiate self expression/ art from pornographic content. Hopefully this policy change will bring an end to the censorship of fat black bodies. The last three have been absolutely wild to say the least but we move and move things we did! 🙌🏽💫