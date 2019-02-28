Personajes de Game of Thrones tienen sus propios ‘Twemojis’

Para celebrar la octava y última temporada de Game of Thrones, la cual se estrena el 14 de abril, Twitter lanzó este jueves los ‘Twemojis’ especiales dedicados a los principales personajes sobrevivientes en la serie.
It's anyone's game.— Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) February 28, 2019
Tweet who you think will reign using #ForTheThrone#SamwellTarly #BrienneofTarth #JaimeLannister #Melisandre pic.twitter.com/y3IHW3tNEJ
The #KingintheNorth is in the lead #ForTheThrone#LadyStark is right behind.— Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) February 28, 2019
Retweet this Tweet to see who remains in the realm. pic.twitter.com/GQq2Chiscf
Otra opción que ofrece la plataforma es que los fans que den Retweet a este trino del perfil de
Win or die #ForTheThrone.— Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) February 28, 2019
Retweet this Tweet to see who remains in the realm. pic.twitter.com/6b5GYM5GWQ