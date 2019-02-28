Publicidad

Personajes de Game of Thrones tienen sus propios ‘Twemojis’

La octava temporada de esta serie se estrenará el próximo 14 de abril.

328718_BLU Radio. Game of Thrones / Fotos: @GameofThrones en Twitter
BLU Radio. Game of Thrones / Fotos: @GameofThrones en Twitter
Por: Redacción BLU Radio
Para celebrar la octava y última temporada de Game of Thrones, la cual se estrena el 14 de abril, Twitter lanzó este jueves los ‘Twemojis’ especiales dedicados a los principales personajes sobrevivientes en la serie.
 

Otra opción que ofrece la plataforma es que los fans que den Retweet a este trino del perfil de @GameOfThrones recibirán una notificación con un Moment, el cual trae todas las 20 nuevas publicaciones individuales de los protagonistas de la última temporada, junto con el hashtag específico para activar el ‘Twemoji’ de cada uno de ellos.

 

