Los 80 años de 'O Rei' Pelé en fotos y sus mejores goles de fantasía
El ídolo brasileño, considerado por muchos como el mejor jugador de la historia, cumple 80 años.
'O Rei do futebol', o 'el rey del fútbol, Edson Arantes do Nacimento, mejor conocido como Pelé, uno de los mejores jugadores de la historia, está cumpliendo 80 años. El astro brasileño, quien tuvo una estelar carrera con el Santos de Brasil y la selección de ese país, será siempre recordado como el mejor jugador brasileño de la historia.
Tres veces campeón del mundo, adueñándose de la antigua copa Jules Rimet, Pelé fue el jugador más joven en anotar un gol en la final de un Mundial, y ganó el certamen con solo 16 años en 1958.
Les traemos la vida de uno de los mejores jugadores de la historia en diferentes imágenes a lo largo de su carrera futbolística y los años después donde el rey siempre ha estado ligado al fútbol.
Además, los mejores goles 'O Rei'.
French singer Mireille Mathieu (C), designer Daniel Hechter (Rear R) stand with Brazilian player PelÈ and Algerian forward Mustapha Dahleb (2ndL) after making a ceremonial kick off during a match between the New-York Cosmos team and Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes on September 14, 1976. (Photo by - / AFP)
-/AFP
(ARCHIVES) - Photo prise le 19 novembre 1969 au stade de Maracana ‡ Rio de Janeiro du footballeur de Santos, le BrÈsilien PelÈ, se prÈparant ‡ marquer sur penalty son 1000e but contre le club de Vasco de Gama. La CIO a indiquÈ, le 17 dÈcembre 1999, qu'un sondage effectuÈ auprËs des comitÈs nationaux olympiques a dÈsignÈ PelÈ et les athlËtes amÈricains Carl Lewis (athlÈtisme), Michael Jordan (basket-ball) et Mark Spitz (natation) comme les cinq sportifs du siËcle. (Photo by DOMICIO PINHEIRO / AESTADO / AFP)
DOMICIO PINHEIRO/AFP
Brazilian striker PelÈ, wearing his Santos jersey, smiles before playing a friendly soccer match with his club against the French club of "Racing", on June 13, 1961 in Colombes, in the suburbs of Paris. - PelÈ score one goal as Santos won 5-4. Widely considered to be the greatest player in soccer history, PelÈ scored 1282 goals in his career and won three World Cup titles with Brazil (1958 in Sweden, 1962 in Chile, 1970 in Mexico). (Photo by - / AFP)
-/AFP
Brazilian football legend Edson Arantes do Nascimento (3-R), known as Pele, poses with young players during the inauguration of the Pele Museum, in Santos, some 70 km from Sao Paulo, Brazil, on June 15, 2014. The Pele Museum was built in an area of 4,134 square-metre at a cost of 20 million US dollars and has a collection of 2,545 pieces of one of the world's biggest football idols. AFP PHOTO / NELSON ALMEIDA (Photo by NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP)
NELSON ALMEIDA/AFP
Brazilian forward PelÈ smiles as he holds aloft the Jules Rimet Cup after Brazil beat Italy 4-1 in the World Cup final 21 June 1970 in Mexico City. Le joueur brÈsilien PelÈ, brandit le trophÈe Jules Rimet, aprËs la victoire du BrÈsil contre l'Italie, 4-1, en finale de la Coupe du monde de football, le 21 juin 1970 ‡ Mexico. (Photo by STF / AFP)
STF/AFP
Brazilian midfielder PelÈ (L) dribbles past Italian defender Tarcisio Burgnich during the World Cup final on 21 June 1970 in Mexico City. PelÈ scored the opening goal for his team as Brazil went on to beat Italy 4-1 to capture its third World title after 1958 (in Sweden) and 1962 (in Chile). (Photo by STAFF / AFP)
STAFF/AFP
From L to R : Marco Materazzi, Italian professional footballer and manager, Diego Armando Maradona, retired Argentine professional footballer and coach, Edson Arantes do Nascimento, known as PelÈ, retired Brazilian professional footballer and coach and Ricardo Guadalupe, Hublot CEO during the football match of friendship with PelÈ and Maradona sponsored by Hublot in Paris, France on 9th of June 2016.
FLORIAN DAVID/AFP-Services
Brazilian soccer star, Edson Arantes do Nascimento, known as PelÈ (L), brandishes the World Cup trophy on March 30, 1971 as he walks down the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris. (Photo by - / AFP)
-/AFP
Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and France national football team forward Kylian Mbappe (R) and Brazilian football legend Pele (L) shake hands in a meeting at the Hotel Lutetia in Paris on April 2, 2019. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)
FRANCK FIFE/AFP
(FILES) In this file photo taken on June 1, 1962 Brazilian forward Pele smiles as he poses for photographers in Vina del Mar, Chile, a few days before a World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Brazil and England. - Brazilian football legend Pele turns 80 on October 23, 2020. (Photo by STAFF / AFP)
STAFF/AFP