¿Cuáles son las 100 mejores series del siglo XXI? La BBC publicó la lista, según una encuesta

Las series son un formato televisivo que cada vez van tomando más auge, y en los últimos años se ha convertido en el favorito de muchos.
Además que la llegada de las plataformas de streaming también le ha dado a los programas la capacidad de poder llegar a todas las partes del mundo, sin importar su país de grabación.
Por esta razón, la BBC decidió preguntar cuáles son las mejores series de los últimos 21 años. En total se votaron 460 series diferentes por 206 expertos en televisión, entre críticos, periodistas, académicos y figuras de la industria de 43 países.
Esta es la lista de acuerdo con los expertos:
- The Wire (2002-2008)
- Mad Men (2007-2015)
- Breaking Bad (2008-2013)
- Fleabag (2016-2019)
- Juego de Tronos (2011-2019)
- Podría destruirte (2020)
- The Leftovers (2014-2017)
- The Americans (2013-2018)
- The Office (versión británica) (2001-2003)
- Succession (2018-)
- BoJack Horseman (2014-2020)
- A dos metros bajo tierra (2001-2005)
- Twin Peaks: The Return (2017)
- Atlanta (2016-)
- Chernobyl (2019)
- The Crown (2016-)
- Rock (2006-2013)
- Deadwood (2004-2006)
- Perdidos (2004-2010)
- The Thick of It (2005-2012)
- Curb Your Enthusiasm (2000-)
- Black Mirror (2011-)
- Better Call Saul (2015-2022)
- Veep (2012-2019)
- Sherlock (2010-2017)
- Watchmen (2019)
- Line of Duty (2012-2021)
- Friday Night Lights (2006-2011)
- Parks and Recreation (2009-2015)
- Girls (2012-2017)
- True Detective (2014-2019)
- Arrested Development (2003-2019)
- The Good Wife (2009-2016)
- The Bridge (2011-2018)
- Fargo (2014-)
- Downton Abbey (2010-2015)
- Band of Brothers (2001)
- El cuento de la criada (2017-)
- The Office (versión americana) (2005-2013)
- Borgen (2010-2022)
- Schitt’s Creek (2015-2020)
- Peep Show (2003-2015)
- La casa de papel (2017-2021)
- Community (2009-2015)
- The Good Fight (2017-)
- Homeland (2011-2020)
- Anatomía de Grey (2005-)
- Inside No 9 (2014-)
- The Bureau (2015-)
- Halt and Catch Fire (2014-2017)
- Small Axe (2020)
- This is England 86, 88 and 90 (2010-2015)
- Call My Agent! (2015-2020)
- Happy Valley (2014-)
- The Shield (2002-2008)
- The Big Bang Theory (2007-2019)
- The Young Pope (2016)
- Dark (2017-2020)
- The Underground Railroad (2021)
- House of Cards (2013-2018)
- Avatar: The Last Airbender (2005-2008)
- The Good Place (2016-2020)
- Pose (2018-2021)
- Detectorists (2014-2017)
- Orange is the New Black (2013-2019)
- Mare of Easttown (2021)
- RuPaul’s Drag Race (2009-)
- Stranger Things (2016-)
- 24 (2001-2010)
- Battlestar Galactica (2004-2009)
- Enlightened (2011-2013)
- Las chicas Gilmore (2000-2007)
- Planeta Tierra (2006)
- Utopia (2013-2014)
- Babylon Berlin (2017-)
- Rick y Morty (2013-)
- American Crime Story (2016-)
- The Killing (Denmark) (2007-2012)
- Mindhunter (2017-2019)
- House (2004-2012)
- OJ: Made in America (2016)
- Big Little Lies (2017-2019)
- Insecure (2016-2021)
- Normal People (2020)
- Narcos (2015-2017)
- Cómo conocí a vuestra madre (2005-2014)
- The Comeback (2005-2014)
- The OA (2016-2019)
- Dexter (2006-2013)
- It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (2005-)
- Westworld (2016-)
- Show Me a Hero (2015)
- Treme (2010-2013)
- Louie (2010-2015)
- Luther (2010-2019)
- Catastrophe (2015-2019)
- Hannibal (2013-2015)
- Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (2015-2019)
- Steven Universe (2013-2020)
- Gambito de dama (2020)