Tendencias:
Rodrigo Granda
Hidroituango
Coronavirus en Colombia
Entretenimiento  / La actriz Aura Cristina Geithner denunció que le hackearon su cuenta de Instagram

La actriz Aura Cristina Geithner denunció que le hackearon su cuenta de Instagram

La actriz y modelo afirmó que recibió un mensaje de soporte de Instagram, pero fue en ese momento en el que la engañaron y le hackearon la cuenta de Instagram.

298836_BLU Radio. Aura Cristina Geithner // Foto: Instagram
BLU Radio. Aura Cristina Geithner // Foto: Instagram
Practicante WEB BluRadio
Por: Redacción BLU Radio
|

La actriz Aura Cristina Geithner anunció a través de Twitter que su cuenta de Instagram fue hackeada este miércoles.

"ATENCIÓN! MI CUENTA DE INSTAGRAM FUE HACKEADA. Tengan cuidado. Solicitando dinero HACKERS", fue el mensaje que compartió la actriz en sus otras redes sociales.

Geithner afirmó que recibió un mensaje de soporte de Instagram, pero fue en ese momento en el que la engañaron y le hackearon la cuenta.

"MI CUENTA DE INSTAGRAM FUE HACKEADA. Recibí una notificación por DM de parte de soporte Instagram y fui engañada", escribió.

Además, la actriz afirmó que los delincuentes cibernéticos le pidieron dinero para que recuperara su cuenta, pero ella se negó ante esta petición.

Finalmente, Geithner pidió a sus seguidores que denuncien la cuenta de Instagram hackeada, en la que contaba con un millón de seguidores.

Entérese de los hechos y noticias del momento en Colombia y el mundo en Spotify

