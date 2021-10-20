La actriz Aura Cristina Geithner denunció que le hackearon su cuenta de Instagram

La actriz
"ATENCIÓN! MI CUENTA DE INSTAGRAM FUE HACKEADA. Tengan cuidado. Solicitando dinero HACKERS", fue el mensaje que compartió la actriz en sus otras redes sociales.
❌ATENCIÓN! MI CUENTA DE INSTAGRAM FUE HACKEADA. @instagram Tengan cuidado! Solicitando dinero HACKERS.#aura #auracristinageithner #instagram #Hackers #robo #ATENCION #Colombia #Mexico #Miami #Espana #cuentahackeada #cuidado pic.twitter.com/mTREO4ESx5— AuraCristinaGeithner (@crissgeithner) October 20, 2021
Geithner afirmó que recibió un mensaje de soporte de Instagram, pero fue en ese momento en el que la engañaron y le hackearon la cuenta.
"MI CUENTA DE INSTAGRAM FUE HACKEADA. Recibí una notificación por DM de parte de soporte Instagram y fui engañada", escribió.
Publicidad
MI CUENTA DE INSTAGRAM FUE HACKEADA. Recibí una notificación por DM de parte de soporte Instagram y fui engañada. Reporto. @instagram #aura #auracristinageithner #Hackers #instagram #engaño #Facebook #Colombia #Mexico #usa— AuraCristinaGeithner (@crissgeithner) October 20, 2021
Además, la actriz afirmó que los delincuentes cibernéticos le pidieron dinero para que recuperara su cuenta, pero ella se negó ante esta petición.
Finalmente, Geithner pidió a sus seguidores que denuncien la cuenta de Instagram hackeada, en la que contaba con un millón de seguidores.
Entérese de los hechos y noticias del momento en Colombia y el mundo en Spotify