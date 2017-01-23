"Zoolander No. 2" y "Batman v Superman", favoritas a los Razzie o "anti-Óscar"

"Zoolander No. 2", con nueve nominaciones, y "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice", con ocho, parten como las favoritas para la 37 edición de los premios Razzie, los "anti-Óscar" de Hollywood, anunció hoy la fundación Golden Raspberry Award.

Otros títulos con grandes opciones de estar entre lo peor del año son "Dirty Grandpa", con seis candidaturas, y "Gods of Egypt", "Hillary's America" y "Independence Day: Resurgence", con cinco.

"Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice", "Dirty Grandpa", "Gods of Egypt", "Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party", "Independence Day: Resurgence" y "Zoolander No. 2" optarán a hacerse con la estatuilla de peor película.

Además, Ben Affleck ("Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice"), Gerard Butler ("Gods of Egypt" y "London Has Fallen"), Henry Cavill ("Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice"), Robert De Niro ("Dirty Grandpa"), Dinesh D'Souza ("Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party") y Ben Stiller ("Zoolander No. 2) lucharán por ser proclamados como peor actor.

Asimismo, Megan Fox ("Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows"), Tyler Perry ("BOO! A Madea Halloween") Julia Roberts ("Mother's Day"), Becky Turner ("Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party"), Naomi Watts ("Divergent Series: Allegiant" y "Shut-In") y Shailene Woodley ("Divergent Series: Allegiant") aspiran a ser coronadas como peor actriz.

Como peor actor de reparto destaca la presencia entre los nominados de Jared Leto ("Suicide Squad") y Johnny Depp ("Alice Through the Looking Glass"), al igual que la de Kristen Wiig ("Zoolander No. 2") como peor actriz de reparto.