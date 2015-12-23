Publicidad

Video: Cachorro ‘enloquece’ de alegría al ver que fue adoptado por una familia

El centro ‘Carson Animal Care Center’, en Gardena, California, publicó en su cuenta de Facebook el video de Beeny, un pitbull de 8 meses, que fue adoptado por una familia.

Foto: Facebook /Saving Carson Shelter Dogs
Por: Redacción BLU Radio
Las imágenes muestran al chachorro encerrado en su jaula, con una actitud bastante triste, pero al ver que llegan para sacarlo literalmente ‘enloquece’ saludando a los miembros de su nuevo hogar.

 

This special little guy captured the hearts of everyone who stopped by his kennel. He hit the jackpot when this beautiful family chose to take him home. Thanks for all you SHARING, checkout his FREEDOM WALK filled with lots of jumps and tail wagging! Happy life sweet BENNY <3PHOTO THREAD: https://www.facebook.com/savingcarsonshelterdogs/photos/a.172032662969376.1073741830.171850219654287/511316932374279/?type=3&theaterJukin Media Verified (Original)* For licensing / permission to use: Contact - licensing(at)jukinmediadotcomPosted by Saving Carson Shelter Dogs on Giovedì 10 dicembre 2015
