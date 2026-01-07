En vivo
Mundo  / Mujer muere tras recibir disparos de agentes de ICE durante confrontación por redadas

Mujer muere tras recibir disparos de agentes de ICE durante confrontación por redadas

Las autoridades acusaron a la mujer de ser "una alborotadora violenta que usó su vehículo como arma, intentando arrollar a los oficiales en un intento para matarlos".

Por: EFE
|
Actualizado: 7 de ene, 2026

