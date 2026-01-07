Mujer muere tras recibir disparos de agentes de ICE durante confrontación por redadas

Publicidad
Una mujer murió este miércoles tras recibir disparos de agentes del Servicio de Inmigración y Control de Aduanas (ICE, en inglés) de Estados Unidos en Minnesota, en una confrontación por las crecientes redadas migratorias en ese estado, informó el Departamento de Seguridad Nacional (DHS).
BREAKING: New Video capturing the Ice involved shooting earlier in Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/lSus3NdIqF— StrandenOSINT (@StrandenOSINT) January 7, 2026
Tricia McLaughlin, subsecretaria del DHS, acusó a la mujer de ser "una alborotadora violenta que usó su vehículo como arma, intentando arrollar a los oficiales en un intento para matarlos", lo que consideró un "acto de terrorismo interno", por lo que un agente de ICE, que "temía por su vida", realizó "disparos defensivos".
🚨Ice in involved shooting this woman says the woman that was shot was trying to RUN OVER an ice agent:— Steven Latham (@wienerdogwifi) January 7, 2026
Here’s what witnesses are saying about the ICE-involved shooting in Minnesota.
According to people on scene, an ICE agent tried to grab the woman’s car door as she attempted… pic.twitter.com/llyHmKJUbk
"La presunta perpetradora recibió un disparo y está muerta. Se espera que los oficiales de ICE que están heridos se recuperen por completo", indicó la funcionaria en sus redes sociales.