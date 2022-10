Se forma la tormenta tropical Karl en el Golfo de México

Tropical Storm #Karl has formed in the Bay of Campeche, making it the 11th named storm of the season. Karl will approach the coast of Mexico on Thursday, and is not a threat to the #FloridaKeys.



