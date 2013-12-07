Los 57 ‘one-hit wonders’ más grandes en la historia de la música

con ‘Tito’ López, Wilson Bernal y Diana Medina.

Listado de canciones del especial:

- Baby I Love Your Way Will To Power

- Bittersweet Symphony The Verve

- Far From Over Frank Stallone

- What Is Love Haddaway

- Forget Me Nots Patrice Rushen

- Unbelievable E.M.F

- Boom Boom (Let’s Go Back…) Pail Lekakis

- Informer Snow

- Black Velvet Alanah Miles

- You Get What You Give New Radicals

- Toy Soldiers Martika

- Torn Nathali Imbruglia

- I Can’t Wait Nu Shooz

- I Love You Always Forever Donna Lewis

- Your Love The Outfield

- Groove Is In The Heart Dee Light

- The Lady In Red Chris Deburg

- What’s Up 4 Non Blondes

- We Don’t Have To Take Our… Jermaine Stewart

- Save Tonight Eagle Eye Cherry

- Puttin’ On The Ritz Taco

- How Bizarre O.M.C

- At This Moment Billy Vera

- Ice Ice Baby Vanilla Ice

- Funkytown Lipps Inc

- Walking In Memphis Marc Cohn

- Missing You John Waite

- Kiss Me Sixpence Non The Richer

- What I Am Edie Brickell

- How Do You Talk To An Angel The Hights

- Maniac Michael Sembello

- You Gotta Be Des Ree

- Come On Eileen Dexys Midnight Runners

- Bad Touch Bloodhound Gang

- 867-5309 Jenny Tommy Tutone

- You Ten Sharp

- Relax Frankie Goes To Hollywood

- Mambo #5 Lou Bega

- Obsession Animotion

- Achy Breaky Heart Billy Ray Cyrus

- 99 Luftballons Nena

- Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm Crash Test Dummies

- She Blinded Me With Science Thomas Dolby

- Bitch Meredith Brooks

- Mickey Toni Basil

- Good Vibrations Marky Mark

- Don’t Worry Be Happy Bobbie Mcferrin

- One Of Us Joan Osbourne

- Two Of Hearts Stacey Q

- Your Woman White Town

- Our House Madness

- I Been Thinking About You Londonbeat

- St Elmo’s Fire John Parr.