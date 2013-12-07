Publicidad

Blu Radio  /  Sociedad  /  Cultura  /  Los 57 ‘one-hit wonders’ más grandes en la historia de la música

Los 57 ‘one-hit wonders’ más grandes en la historia de la música

Artistas y grupos que solo lograron sonar con una canción que se convirtió en fenómeno de masas, éxitos a los que no les pasa el tiempo. Escúchelos...

Por: Redacción BLU Radio
|
Actualizado: abril 28, 2016 11:23 AM

con ‘Tito’ López, Wilson Bernal y Diana Medina.

 

Listado de canciones del especial:

 

-           Baby I Love Your Way                               Will To Power

-           Bittersweet Symphony                              The Verve

-           Far From Over                                             Frank Stallone

-           What Is Love                                                           Haddaway

-           Forget Me Nots                                           Patrice Rushen

-           Unbelievable                                                          E.M.F

-           Boom Boom (Let’s Go Back…)                Pail Lekakis

-           Informer                                                        Snow

-           Black Velvet                                                Alanah Miles

-           You Get What You Give                            New Radicals

-           Toy Soldiers                                                Martika

-           Torn                                                              Nathali Imbruglia

-           I Can’t Wait                                                  Nu Shooz

-           I Love You Always Forever                                  Donna Lewis

-           Your Love                                                    The Outfield

-           Groove Is In The Heart                              Dee Light

-           The Lady In Red                                         Chris Deburg

-           What’s Up                                                    4 Non Blondes

-           We Don’t Have To Take Our…                Jermaine Stewart

-           Save Tonight                                                          Eagle Eye Cherry

-           Puttin’ On The Ritz                                    Taco

-           How Bizarre                                                 O.M.C

-           At This Moment                                           Billy Vera

-           Ice Ice Baby                                                 Vanilla Ice

-           Funkytown                                                  Lipps Inc

-           Walking In Memphis                                              Marc Cohn

-           Missing You                                                John Waite

-           Kiss Me                                                        Sixpence Non The Richer

-           What I Am                                                    Edie Brickell

-           How Do You Talk To An Angel                The Hights

-           Maniac                                                         Michael Sembello

-           You Gotta Be                                                          Des Ree

-           Come On Eileen                                         Dexys Midnight Runners

-           Bad Touch                                                   Bloodhound Gang

-           867-5309 Jenny                                         Tommy Tutone

-           You                                                               Ten Sharp

-           Relax                                                            Frankie Goes To Hollywood

-           Mambo #5                                                    Lou Bega

-           Obsession                                                   Animotion

-           Achy Breaky Heart                                     Billy Ray Cyrus

-           99 Luftballons                                             Nena

-           Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm                             Crash Test Dummies

-           She Blinded Me With Science                 Thomas Dolby

-           Bitch                                                             Meredith Brooks

-           Mickey                                                          Toni Basil

-           Good Vibrations                                          Marky Mark

-           Don’t Worry Be Happy                               Bobbie Mcferrin

-           One Of Us                                                    Joan Osbourne

-           Two Of Hearts                                             Stacey Q

-           Your Woman                                                           White Town

-           Our House                                                   Madness

-           I Been Thinking About You                      Londonbeat

-           St Elmo’s Fire                                              John Parr.

