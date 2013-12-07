Los 57 ‘one-hit wonders’ más grandes en la historia de la música

con ‘Tito’ López, Wilson Bernal y Diana Medina.
Listado de canciones del especial:
- Baby I Love Your Way Will To Power
- Bittersweet Symphony The Verve
- Far From Over Frank Stallone
- What Is Love Haddaway
- Forget Me Nots Patrice Rushen
- Unbelievable E.M.F
- Boom Boom (Let’s Go Back…) Pail Lekakis
- Informer Snow
- Black Velvet Alanah Miles
- You Get What You Give New Radicals
- Toy Soldiers Martika
- Torn Nathali Imbruglia
- I Can’t Wait Nu Shooz
- I Love You Always Forever Donna Lewis
- Your Love The Outfield
- Groove Is In The Heart Dee Light
- The Lady In Red Chris Deburg
- What’s Up 4 Non Blondes
- We Don’t Have To Take Our… Jermaine Stewart
- Save Tonight Eagle Eye Cherry
- Puttin’ On The Ritz Taco
- How Bizarre O.M.C
- At This Moment Billy Vera
- Ice Ice Baby Vanilla Ice
- Funkytown Lipps Inc
- Walking In Memphis Marc Cohn
- Missing You John Waite
- Kiss Me Sixpence Non The Richer
- What I Am Edie Brickell
- How Do You Talk To An Angel The Hights
- Maniac Michael Sembello
- You Gotta Be Des Ree
- Come On Eileen Dexys Midnight Runners
- Bad Touch Bloodhound Gang
- 867-5309 Jenny Tommy Tutone
- You Ten Sharp
- Relax Frankie Goes To Hollywood
- Mambo #5 Lou Bega
- Obsession Animotion
- Achy Breaky Heart Billy Ray Cyrus
- 99 Luftballons Nena
- Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm Crash Test Dummies
- She Blinded Me With Science Thomas Dolby
- Bitch Meredith Brooks
- Mickey Toni Basil
- Good Vibrations Marky Mark
- Don’t Worry Be Happy Bobbie Mcferrin
- One Of Us Joan Osbourne
- Two Of Hearts Stacey Q
- Your Woman White Town
- Our House Madness
- I Been Thinking About You Londonbeat
- St Elmo’s Fire John Parr.