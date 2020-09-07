Hallan muerto al reconocido youtuber Ethan Peter a los 17 años

El popular youtuber Ethan Peter, conocido en las redes sociales como 'Ethan is Supreme', murió a los 17 años de edad, según reveló el portal TMZ.
El youtuber fue hallado muerto por una sobredosis de drogas, según el portal.
Publicidad
El joven, muy reconocido en Estados Unidos por sus videos sobre belleza, habría muerto tras el consumo de Percocet, un opiode, según confirmó también la cantante Ava Luise en Instagram.
"Deben hablar sobre el tema abiertamente antes de que sea demasiado tarde", dice.
My best friend in the entire world, my twin flame.....the only person there for me when I had no one. I love you Ethan, I am at a loss for words. I wish I knew how bad it was. I know what you’d want me to say to the Internet rn but I’m to heartbroken to say it. Rip ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EjQdm0JVxE— Ava Louise (ig @avalouiise) (@realavalouiise) September 5, 2020
Publicidad