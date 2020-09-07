Publicidad

Hallan muerto al reconocido youtuber Ethan Peter a los 17 años

Hallan muerto al reconocido youtuber Ethan Peter a los 17 años

El youtuber fue hallado muerto por una sobredosis de drogas.

376945_Foto: Twitter @realavalouiise
Foto: Twitter @realavalouiise
Por: Redacción BLU Radio
|
Actualizado: septiembre 07, 2020 07:42 AM

El popular youtuber Ethan Peter, conocido en las redes sociales como 'Ethan is Supreme', murió a los 17 años de edad, según reveló el portal TMZ.

El youtuber fue hallado muerto por una sobredosis de drogas, según el portal.

El joven, muy reconocido en Estados Unidos por sus videos sobre belleza, habría muerto tras el consumo de Percocet, un opiode, según confirmó también la cantante Ava Luise en Instagram.

"Deben hablar sobre el tema abiertamente antes de que sea demasiado tarde", dice.

