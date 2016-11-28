‘Vigorexia’, así se llama la obsesión por tener cada vez más músculos

Se trata de Eleonora Dobrinina, una mujer de 30 años que decidió cambiar su estilo de vida cuando sintió que tenía muchos kilos de más y ahora es entrenadora personal y presume sus músculos en redes sociales.
Publicidad
El portal español admiró la disciplina y belleza de la mujer, pero abrió un debate en el que se asegura que hoy por hoy las personas están rayando con la obsesión de tener cada vez más masa muscular y menos grasa.
De hecho, comparan esta ‘nueva enfermedad’ con la anorexia, en la que el paciente nunca se siente lo suficientemente flaca como en la ‘vigorexia’ nunca hay satisfacción con el tamaño de los músculos.
Publicidad
How do I feel when I get this kind of updates from my clients I FAKEN feel super duper proud and happy !!!!! @oana.amalia.m 9 days till her show in Spain !!! GO GO GOOOOO @oana.amalia.m #FAKENPROUD #YAY #HAPPY #lovemygirls #onlinecoaching #figure #bodybuilding #inspire #motivate Una foto publicada por Ella IFBB PRO NewPhysiqueLook (@ellaifbbpronewphysiquelook) el23 de Nov de 2016 a la(s) 12:23 PST
Publicidad
Night motivation before hurricane week in the gym ABS progress!! ( both pictures made same day after contest ) how I'm doing progress ....by not doing abs at all ... beside abs there is enough exercises that creating those deep lines but yet keeping your waist tiny (all exercises that force you to keep balance while you performing them) always keep your core engaged with each move! That's how I'm doing for last 2 years and it's working cause I need my tiny waist for that symmetry ! FOR FEMALE athletes male can skip this ! Remember if you not gifted genetically with tiny waist ...more you doing billions abs exercises more thick it will be ... be smart ...train smart Time to sleep good night people&thank you for follow! #abs #core #tinywaist #bodybuilding #physique #inspire #motivate #coach #ironlover #ifbbpro Una foto publicada por Ella IFBB PRO NewPhysiqueLook (@ellaifbbpronewphysiquelook) el20 de Nov de 2016 a la(s) 6:02 PST
Thank you to my loyal followers ! thank you for kind words and complements ! #Repost @ramy_tr with @repostapp ・・・ The exceptionally beautiful , not just in looks but also heart and soul Eleonora Dobrinina @ellaifbbpronewphysiquelook is the very definition of womens physique not just because of her incredible boby but because she's such a inspiration and lovely person and she's gonna rock the olympia stage next year, just wait for it!! #womensphysique #girlswithmuscle #womenphysique #fitnessmotivation #transformationtuesday Una foto publicada por Ella IFBB PRO NewPhysiqueLook (@ellaifbbpronewphysiquelook) el9 de Nov de 2016 a la(s) 5:31 PST
@kai.york.photography Good morning people TIME FOR awesome gift for Christmas CALENDARS and POSTERS available for SALE WORLDWIDE shipping ! Who wants to support me with my journey "Road to Olympia " you can order signed calendar,posters they are available and ready to be yours , link is here http://ellanewphysiquelook.com/product-category/prints/ or click on my WEBSITE under my profile #calendar #2017 #inspire #beauty #hardwork #bodybuilding #art #greekstatue #physique #beautifulbuild #muscles #feminine #motivate #stayfocused #success #beinspired #thankyouforsupport Una foto publicada por Ella IFBB PRO NewPhysiqueLook (@ellaifbbpronewphysiquelook) el23 de Nov de 2016 a la(s) 6:41 PST
Transformation Friday ! heading to the gym with great mood and sending you some positive good vibes ! Smile and be positive ! Never give up ! ••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••2 spots available for those who planning to compete ( figure, physique , bikini class ) or for those who simply looking to transform/improve physique to the next level/body transformation( male and female welcome) .FULL GUIDANCE only!!! to became a client link is here http://ellanewphysiquelook.com/pro-training/online-training/16-week-online-training/ or click "contact" under my profile Looking forward to help you with your goal ! #inspire #motivate #willpower #transformation #nevergiveup #followyourdream #newphysiquelook #coach #physique #ifbbpro #onlinetrainingavailable Una foto publicada por Ella IFBB PRO NewPhysiqueLook (@ellaifbbpronewphysiquelook) el14 de Oct de 2016 a la(s) 8:35 PDT
Publicidad