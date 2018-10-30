¿Twitter eliminará el botón de ‘Me Gusta’?

Twitter es centro de debate en redes sociales luego de conocerse un rumor sobre la posibilidad de que se elimine del servicio el famoso botón de ‘Me Gusta’.El diario británico The Telegraph reveló que Jack Dorsey, fundador de Twitter,
admitió durante un evento que no es “fan” del botón y podría “deshacerse de él pronto”.
Sin embargo, en una de las cuentas oficiales de la red social, Twitter se refirió al rumor asegurando que “por un tiempo se ha estado repensando todo sobre el servicio para asegurar que se está incentivando una conversación saludable y ello incluye el botón de ‘Me Gusta’”.
Agregó que se está en una “etapa temprana de trabajo y aún no hay planes de compartir detalles”.
As we've been saying for a while, we are rethinking everything about the service to ensure we are incentivizing healthy conversation, that includes the like button. We are in the early stages of the work and have no plans to share right now. https://t.co/k5uPe5j4CW— Twitter Comms (@TwitterComms) October 29, 2018
