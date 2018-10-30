Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Tendencias:
Mundial Qatar 2022
Salario mínimo
Soat
Precio dólar
Historias
Logo principal Blu
Reciba notificaciones de Blu Radio para tener las principales noticias de Colombia y el mundo.
Activar
No activar

Publicidad

Blu Radio  /  Tecnología  /  Redes sociales  /  ¿Twitter eliminará el botón de ‘Me Gusta’?

¿Twitter eliminará el botón de ‘Me Gusta’?

El rumor circula en redes sociales luego de unas declaraciones del fundador de la plataforma.

318341_BLU Radio // Twitter // Foto: AFP
BLU Radio // Twitter // Foto: AFP
Por: Redacción BLU Radio
|
Actualizado: octubre 30, 2018 03:58 PM

Twitter es centro de debate en redes sociales luego de conocerse un rumor sobre la posibilidad de que se elimine del servicio el famoso botón de ‘Me Gusta’.

El diario británico The Telegraph reveló que Jack Dorsey, fundador de Twitter,

admitió durante un evento que no es “fan” del botón y podría “deshacerse de él pronto”.

Lea también: Los emojis ahora solo ocuparán dos caracteres en Twitter.

Publicidad

Sin embargo, en una de las cuentas oficiales de la red social, Twitter se refirió al rumor asegurando que “por un tiempo se ha estado repensando todo sobre el servicio para asegurar que se está incentivando una conversación saludable y ello incluye el botón de ‘Me Gusta’”.

Agregó que se está en una “etapa temprana de trabajo y aún no hay planes de compartir detalles”.
 

 

Publicidad

Relacionados

Blu Radio

Redes sociales

Tecnología

Twitter

✔️ Síganos en Google Noticias con toda la información de Colombia y el mundo. ✔️ Síganos en Google Noticias con toda la información de Colombia y el mundo.