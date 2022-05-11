Partidos hoy 11 de mayo: programación y canales de TV que transmiten

Este miércoles, 11 de mayo, se disputan partidos de la LaLiga, Premier League, Ligue 1, Copa Colombia y Copa de la Liga Profesional (ARG).
Los partidos hoy más destacados son:
LaLiga
- Sevilla vs. Mallorca / 1:30 p.m. / ESPN 2 y Star+
- Elche vs. Atlético de Madrid / 2:30 p.m. / DirecTv Sports
Premier League
- Leeds United vs. Chelsea / 1:30 p.m. / Star+
- Leicester vs. Norwich / 1:45 p.m. / Star+
- Watford vs. Everton / 1:45 p.m. / Star+
- Wolves vs. Manchester City / 2:15 p.m. / Star+
Ligue 1
- Nantes vs. Stade Rennais / 2:00 p.m. / Star+
Coppa Italia (final)
- Juventus vs. Inter de Milán / 2:00 p.m. /ESPN y Star+
Copa Colombia
- Unión Magdalena vs. América / 3:30 p.m. / Win Sports +
- Jaguares vs. Millonarios / 6:00 p.m. / Win Sports
- Once Caldas vs. Nacional / 6:00 p.m. / Win Sports +
- Santa Fe vs. Junior / 8:10 p.m./ Win Sports +
Copa de la Liga Profesional
- River Plate vs. Tigre / 7:30 p.m. / ESPN, Star + y TNT Sports
