Partidos hoy 11 de mayo: programación y canales de TV que transmiten

Las ligas y los partidos más importantes que se jugarán durante este 10 de mayo.

Victoria de la Juventus en Serie A Foto AFP.jpg
Juventus
Foto: AFP
Por: Redacción BLU Radio
|

Este miércoles, 11 de mayo, se disputan partidos de la LaLiga, Premier League, Ligue 1, Copa Colombia y Copa de la Liga Profesional (ARG).

Los partidos hoy más destacados son:

LaLiga

  • Sevilla vs. Mallorca / 1:30 p.m. / ESPN 2 y Star+
  • Elche vs. Atlético de Madrid / 2:30 p.m. / DirecTv Sports

Premier League

  • Leeds United vs. Chelsea / 1:30 p.m. / Star+
  • Leicester vs. Norwich / 1:45 p.m. / Star+
  • Watford vs. Everton / 1:45 p.m. / Star+
  • Wolves vs. Manchester City / 2:15 p.m. / Star+

Ligue 1

  • Nantes vs. Stade Rennais / 2:00 p.m. / Star+
Coppa Italia (final)

  • Juventus vs. Inter de Milán / 2:00 p.m. /ESPN y Star+

Copa Colombia

  • Unión Magdalena vs. América / 3:30 p.m. / Win Sports +
  • Jaguares vs. Millonarios / 6:00 p.m. / Win Sports
  • Once Caldas vs. Nacional / 6:00 p.m. / Win Sports +
  • Santa Fe vs. Junior / 8:10 p.m./ Win Sports +

Copa de la Liga Profesional

  • River Plate vs. Tigre / 7:30 p.m. / ESPN, Star + y TNT Sports

