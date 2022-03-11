Partidos hoy 12 de marzo: programación y canales de TV que transmiten

Este 12 de marzo se disputan partidos de Premier League, LaLiga, Bundesliga, Serie A y Ligue 1.
Los partidos más destacados de la fecha son:
Premier League
- Brighton vs. Liverpool / 7:30 a.m / ESPN y Star+
- Manchester United vs. Tottenham / 12:30 p.m / ESPN y Star+
LaLiga
- Granada vs. Elche / 10:15 a.m / DirecTV Sports
- Villarreal vs. Celta / 12:30 a.m / DirecTV Sports
Serie A
- Sampdoria vs. Juventus / 12:00 p.m / ESPN2 y Star+
- AC Milán vs. Empoli / 2:45 p.m / ESPN2 y Star+
Bundesliga
- Hoffeinheim vs. Bayern Múnich / 9:30 a.m / ESPN y Star+
Ligue 1
- Montpellier vs. Niza / 11:00 a.m / ESPN3 y Star+
