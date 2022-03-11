Publicidad

Inicio  /  Deportes  /  Fútbol  / Partidos hoy 12 de marzo: programación y canales de TV que transmiten

Partidos hoy 12 de marzo: programación y canales de TV que transmiten

Las ligas y los partidos más importantes que se jugarán durante este 12 de marzo.

Por: Redacción BLU Radio
Este 12 de marzo se disputan partidos de Premier League, LaLiga, Bundesliga, Serie A y Ligue 1.

Los partidos más destacados de la fecha son:

Premier League

  • Brighton vs. Liverpool / 7:30 a.m / ESPN y Star+
  • Manchester United vs. Tottenham / 12:30 p.m / ESPN y Star+

LaLiga

  • Granada vs. Elche / 10:15 a.m / DirecTV Sports
  • Villarreal vs. Celta / 12:30 a.m / DirecTV Sports

Serie A

  • Sampdoria vs. Juventus / 12:00 p.m / ESPN2 y Star+
  • AC Milán vs. Empoli / 2:45 p.m / ESPN2 y Star+

Bundesliga

  • Hoffeinheim vs. Bayern Múnich / 9:30 a.m / ESPN y Star+

Ligue 1

  • Montpellier vs. Niza / 11:00 a.m / ESPN3 y Star+
Siga y escuche el podcast de El Consultorio:

