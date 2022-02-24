Publicidad

Partidos hoy 25 de febrero: programación y canales de TV que transmiten

Partidos hoy 25 de febrero: programación y canales de TV que transmiten

Las ligas y los partidos más importantes que se jugarán durante este 25 de febrero.

Inter
Inter visita a Genoa
Foto: AFP
Por: Redacción BLU Radio
|

Este 25 de febrero se disputan partidos de la Premier League, Serie A, Bundesliga, Ligue 1 y LaLiga.

Los partidos más destacados de la fecha son:

Premier League

  • Southampton vs. Norwich / 3:00 p.m. / ESPN2 y Star+

Serie A

  • AC Milán vs. Udinese / 12:45 p.m. / ESPN y Star+
  • Genoa vs. Inter de Milán / 3:00 p.m. / ESPN y Star+

Bundesliga

  • Hoffenheim vs. Stuttgart / 2:30 p.m. / Star+

Ligue 1

  • Montpellier vs. Rennes / 3:00 p.m. / Star+

LaLiga

Levante vs. Elche / 3:00 p.m. / DirecTV Sports

