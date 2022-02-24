Partidos hoy 25 de febrero: programación y canales de TV que transmiten

Este 25 de febrero se disputan partidos de la Premier League, Serie A, Bundesliga, Ligue 1 y LaLiga.
Los partidos más destacados de la fecha son:
Premier League
- Southampton vs. Norwich / 3:00 p.m. / ESPN2 y Star+
Serie A
- AC Milán vs. Udinese / 12:45 p.m. / ESPN y Star+
- Genoa vs. Inter de Milán / 3:00 p.m. / ESPN y Star+
Bundesliga
- Hoffenheim vs. Stuttgart / 2:30 p.m. / Star+
Ligue 1
- Montpellier vs. Rennes / 3:00 p.m. / Star+
LaLiga
Levante vs. Elche / 3:00 p.m. / DirecTV Sports
