¡Empleo sí hay! 70 empresas que ofrecen teletrabajo durante pandemia de COVID-19

En tiempos de pandemia se pueden encontrar empresas que ofrecen diferentes opciones para trabajar desde casa. El sitio especialista
"Hemos visto un aumento en las personas interesadas en trabajar de forma remota y buscar activamente trabajos remotos desde que comenzó la crisis de COVID-19", dijo Brie Weiler Reynolds, gerente de desarrollo profesional y entrenador en FlexJobs.
Publicidad
Las opciones van desde contador, representante de servicio al cliente, enfermera, gerente de proyecto, reclutador, maestro, desarrollador web y escritor.
Vea aquí:
Aquí el listado de las empresas:
Publicidad
1. Achieve Test Prep
2. Aerotek
3. Aetna
4. AFIRM
5. Alight Solutions
6. Amazon
7. Anthem, Inc.
8. Appen
9. Auth0
10. BCD Travel
11. Boldly
12. BroadPath Healthcare Solutions
13. CACI International
14. Cactus Communications
15. CareCentrix
16. Change Healthcare
17. Cisco
18. Citizens Bank
19. Concentrix
20. CrowdStrike
21. CSI Companies
22. CVS Health
23. Dell
24. Elastic
25. EXL
26. Fiserv
27. Gartner
28. GitHub
29. GovernmentCIO
30. Grand Canyon Education
31. Grand Canyon University
32. HashiCorp
33. Haynes & Company
34. Humana
35. Invitae
36. Jack Henry & Associates
37. Johnson & Johnson
38. JPMorgan Chase
39. K12
40. Kaplan
41. Kelly Services
42. Kforce
43. LanguageLine Solutions
44. Leidos
45. Liberty Healthcare
46. Lionbridge
47. Liveops
48. Magellan Health
49. Novartis
50. PAREXEL
51. Paylocity
52. Pearson Online & Blended Learning K-12
53. Philips
54. PRA Health Sciences
55. Red Hat
56. Robert Half International
57. SAIC – Science Applications International Corporation
58. Salesforce
59. SAP
60. Sutherland
61. Syneos Health
62. The Hartford
63. Thermo Fisher Scientific
64. Transcom
65. TTEC
66. Twilio
67. UnitedHealth Group
68. VIPKID
69. VocoVision
70. Williams-Sonoma