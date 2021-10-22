Resultados de las loterías de Santander, Medellín y Risaralda del 22 de octubre

Este viernes, 22 de octubre, se realizaron los sorteos de las loterías de Santander, Medellín y Risaralda y estos son los resultados.
Lotería de Santander: serie
Lotería de Medellín: serie
Lotería de Risaralda: Serie
Estos con los resultados del chance de 22 de octubre.
- Dorado mañana: 2222
- Dorado Tarde: 7291
- Culona: 4282
- Culona noche: 9619
- Astro sol: 7135 Piscis
- Astro Luna: XXXX
- Pijao de oro: 4474
- Paisita día: 5482
- Paisita noche: 4088
- Chontico día: 9498
- Chontico noche: 4443
- Cafeterito tarde: 2244
- Cafeterito noche: XXXXX
- Sinuano día: 8093
- Cash three día: 990
- Cash three noche:268
- Play four día: 0737
- Play four noche: 1400
- Saman día: 0300
- Caribeña día: 3310
- Motilón Tarde: 3686
- Motilón Noche: XXXXX
- Fantástica día: 1420
- Fantástica Noche: 4418
- Antioqueñita Día: 4368
- Antioqueñita Tarde: 8278