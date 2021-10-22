Publicidad

Resultados de las loterías de Santander, Medellín y Risaralda del 22 de octubre

Resultados de las loterías de Santander, Medellín y Risaralda del 22 de octubre

Conozca los resultados de las principales loterías y chances en Colombia.

Loterías Foto AFP (4).jpg
Loterías /
Foto AFP
Por: Redacción BLU Radio
|

Este viernes, 22 de octubre, se realizaron los sorteos de las loterías de Santander, Medellín y Risaralda y estos son los resultados.

Lotería de Santander: serie

Lotería de Medellín: serie

Lotería de Risaralda: Serie

Estos con los resultados del chance de 22 de octubre.

  • Dorado mañana: 2222
  • Dorado Tarde: 7291
  • Culona: 4282
  • Culona noche: 9619
  • Astro sol: 7135 Piscis
  • Astro Luna: XXXX
  • Pijao de oro: 4474
  • Paisita día: 5482
  • Paisita noche: 4088
  • Chontico día: 9498
  • Chontico noche: 4443
  • Cafeterito tarde: 2244
  • Cafeterito noche: XXXXX
  • Sinuano día: 8093
  • Cash three día: 990
  • Cash three noche:268
  • Play four día: 0737
  • Play four noche: 1400
  • Saman día: 0300
  • Caribeña día: 3310
  • Motilón Tarde: 3686
  • Motilón Noche: XXXXX
  • Fantástica día: 1420
  • Fantástica Noche: 4418
  • Antioqueñita Día: 4368
  • Antioqueñita Tarde: 8278
