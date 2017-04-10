Publicidad

VIDEO: Piscinazo en las alturas ¡no apto para personas con Vértigo!

Increíble piscina a más de 150 metros de altura sorprende a visitantes del Market Square Tower.

281938_BLU Radio. Piscina / Foto AFP
BLU Radio. Piscina / Foto AFP
SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP
Por: Redacción BLU Radio
Se trata de una piscina ‘extrema’ con forma de balcón ubicada en el piso 40 de la lujosa torre de apartamentos del Market Squate en el centro de Houston EE. UU.

 

La lujosa piscina cuenta con un piso transparente desde el cual se puede ver la calle Preston a unos 150 metros de altura.

 

 

  Market Square Tower offers a living experience like nothing Houston has ever seen. Come live the tower life.. #marketsquaretower #glassbottompool #livethetowerlife #luxuryliving #redefiningluxury #thegoldstandard #tallestpoolintexas #rooftop Una publicación compartida de Market Square Tower (@marketsquaretower) el6 de Abr de 2017 a la(s) 2:19 PDT

  Swimming in the sky! This is the view from the balcony of our South Penthouse ️ We have 4 Penthouses available for lease. #MarketSquareTower #luxury #highrise #houston #TallestPoolInTexas Una publicación compartida de Market Square Tower (@marketsquaretower) el7 de Abr de 2017 a la(s) 10:12 PDT

 

