VIDEO: Piscinazo en las alturas ¡no apto para personas con Vértigo!

Se trata de una piscina ‘extrema’ con forma de balcón ubicada en el piso 40 de la lujosa torre de apartamentos del Market Squate en el centro de Houston EE. UU.
Publicidad
La lujosa piscina cuenta con un piso transparente desde el cual se puede ver la calle Preston a unos 150 metros de altura.
Market Square Tower offers a living experience like nothing Houston has ever seen. Come live the tower life.. #marketsquaretower #glassbottompool #livethetowerlife #luxuryliving #redefiningluxury #thegoldstandard #tallestpoolintexas #rooftop Una publicación compartida de Market Square Tower (@marketsquaretower) el6 de Abr de 2017 a la(s) 2:19 PDT
Publicidad
Publicidad
Swimming in the sky! This is the view from the balcony of our South Penthouse ️ We have 4 Penthouses available for lease. #MarketSquareTower #luxury #highrise #houston #TallestPoolInTexas Una publicación compartida de Market Square Tower (@marketsquaretower) el7 de Abr de 2017 a la(s) 10:12 PDT