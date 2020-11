Fotos: atemorizante momento durante tiroteo en Viena

5 of 5

Opera guests leave the state opera under the supervision of armed policemen, in the center of Vienna on November 2, 2020, following a shooting. - Two people, including one attacker, have been killed in a shooting in central Vienna, police said late November 2, 2020. Vienna police said in a Twitter post there had been "six different shooting locations" with "one deceased person" and "several injured", as well as "one suspect shot and killed by police officers". (Photo by Joe Klamar / AFP)

AFP