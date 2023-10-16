Publicidad

Tiroteo deja dos personas muertas en Bruselas, Bélgica

Tiroteo deja dos personas muertas en Bruselas, Bélgica

En un video divulgado en redes sociales aparece un hombre huyendo en una pequeña motocicleta después de efectuar los disparos.

La policía belga se encuentra en el lugar de un incidente de tiroteo en la Ieperlaan - Boulevard d'Ypres, en Bruselas, el 16 de octubre de 2023.
Dos personas fueron asesinadas durante un tiroteo en Bruselas en la noche del 16 de octubre de 2023 y el sospechoso estaba prófugo, informó la fiscalía de la capital belga.
Foto: AFP
Por: AFP
|
Actualizado: octubre 16, 2023 02:16 PM

Dos personas murieron por disparos en Bruselas este lunes por la noche, aunque el autor logró escapar, anunció a la AFP una fuente de la fiscalía de la capital belga.

La fuente añadió que se abrió una investigación. En un video divulgado por la edición digital del diario en flamenco Het Laatste Nieuws, aparecía un hombre huyendo en una pequeña motocicleta después de efectuar los disparos.

