Tiroteo deja dos personas muertas en Bruselas, Bélgica

Actualizado: octubre 16, 2023 02:16 PM
Dos personas murieron por disparos en Bruselas este lunes por la noche, aunque el autor logró escapar, anunció a la AFP una fuente de la fiscalía de la capital belga.
La fuente añadió que se abrió una investigación. En un video divulgado por la edición digital del diario en flamenco Het Laatste Nieuws, aparecía un hombre huyendo en una pequeña motocicleta después de efectuar los disparos.
There was a shooting in Brussels, two Swedes were killed, HLN reports, citing police sources.— WBC Defenders (@WBCdefenders) October 16, 2023
The incident took place near the King Baudouin Stadium, where the Swedish national football team plays against the Belgians.#Brussels #Belgium #BreakingNews #Breaking pic.twitter.com/BZG1CeKxva