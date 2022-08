Video: fuertes incendios en diferentes ciudades de Argelia dejan 38 muertos y 160 heridos

#BREAKING #ALGERIA #ALGERIE



🔴ALGERIA :#VIDEO TERRIFYING WILDFIRES IN NORTHERN ALGERIA!



26 people killed & many injured as Forest Fire outbreaks recorded across 9 states in northern Algeria. #BreakingNews #Argelia #Wildfires #Incendio #Incendie #IncendieDeForêt pic.twitter.com/ERYYW6JyLp