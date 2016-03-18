Publicidad

Técnico de Chelsea revela fecha del posible regreso de Falcao

Guss Hiddink, entrenador del Chelsea, reveló este viernes el delantero colombiano Radamel Falcao García podría regresar a las canchas después de la Fecha FIFA.

Falcao García - Foto: AFP
Falcao García - Foto: AFP
Falcao García - Foto: AFP
Por: Redacción BLU Radio
|

De acuerdo al estratega, Falcao ya recuperó de su lesión y que ahora trabaja para mejorar su estado físico.
 
"Él podría estar listo después de la para por la fecha internacional", afirmó el entrenador.
 
Guus says Falcao has now recovered from injury but needs to develop his fitness. He may be ready after the international break. #CFC

