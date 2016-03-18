Técnico de Chelsea revela fecha del posible regreso de Falcao

De acuerdo al estratega, Falcao ya recuperó de su lesión y que ahora trabaja para mejorar su estado físico.



"Él podría estar listo después de la para por la fecha internacional", afirmó el entrenador.



Guus says Falcao has now recovered from injury but needs to develop his fitness. He may be ready after the international break. #CFC — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 18, 2016