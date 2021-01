Muere por COVID-19 maestra reconocida por video viral con estudiantes migrantes

i just recvd a call from @blancas_DSSE's brother. it is with a heart full of sadness that i am updating this thread. Zelene died this morning at 4:45 local time in El Paso. she is at peace now. she is loved by many and will be missed by many. https://t.co/lqtSi2s7iB pic.twitter.com/zztrXwgWgU