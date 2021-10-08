Publicidad

Resultados de las loterías de Santander, Medellín y Risaralda del 8 de octubre

Resultados de las loterías de Santander, Medellín y Risaralda del 8 de octubre

Conozca los resultados de las principales loterías y chances en Colombia.

Loterías Foto AFP (2).jpg
Loterías /
Foto AFP
Por: Redacción BLU Radio
|

Este viernes, 8 de octubre, se realizaron los sorteos de las loterías de Santander, Medellín y Risaralda y estos son los resultados.

Lotería de Santander: Serie:

Lotería de Medellín: Serie:

Lotería de Risaralda: Serie:

Estos con los resultados del chance de 8 de octubre.

  • Dorado mañana: 4227
  • Dorado Tarde: 5148
  • Culona: 3161
  • Culona noche: XXXX
  • Astro sol: 3886 Aries
  • Astro Luna: XXXX
  • Pijao de oro: 0182
  • Paisita día: 7771
  • Paisita noche: 9642
  • Chontico día: 8815
  • Chontico noche: 1631
  • Cafeterito tarde: 6331
  • Cafeterito noche: XXXX
  • Sinuano día: 3671
  • Cash three día: 521
  • Cash three noche: XXXX
  • Play four día: 8468
  • Play four noche: 8468
  • Saman día: 1602
  • Caribeña día: 1068
  • Motilón Tarde: 0297
  • Motilón Noche: XXXX
  • Fantástica día: 7635
  • Fantástica Noche: 6987
  • Antioqueñita Día: 8213
  • Antioqueñita Tarde: 2869
