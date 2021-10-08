Resultados de las loterías de Santander, Medellín y Risaralda del 8 de octubre

Este viernes, 8 de octubre, se realizaron los sorteos de las loterías de Santander, Medellín y Risaralda y estos son los resultados.
Lotería de Santander: Serie:
Lotería de Medellín: Serie:
Lotería de Risaralda: Serie:
Estos con los resultados del chance de 8 de octubre.
- Dorado mañana: 4227
- Dorado Tarde: 5148
- Culona: 3161
- Culona noche: XXXX
- Astro sol: 3886 Aries
- Astro Luna: XXXX
- Pijao de oro: 0182
- Paisita día: 7771
- Paisita noche: 9642
- Chontico día: 8815
- Chontico noche: 1631
- Cafeterito tarde: 6331
- Cafeterito noche: XXXX
- Sinuano día: 3671
- Cash three día: 521
- Cash three noche: XXXX
- Play four día: 8468
- Play four noche: 8468
- Saman día: 1602
- Caribeña día: 1068
- Motilón Tarde: 0297
- Motilón Noche: XXXX
- Fantástica día: 7635
- Fantástica Noche: 6987
- Antioqueñita Día: 8213
- Antioqueñita Tarde: 2869