Científicos descubrieron un anfibio proveniente de Colombia y Venezuela viviendo en EE.UU.

Our scientists used DNA to verify the species of caecilian @myFWC officers found in S. Florida recently. Caecilians are legless amphibians that resemble worms or snakes, and there are no species native to Florida.



Story: https://t.co/s06QpmEvj8



📃 Study: https://t.co/pDPLyvk2Rw pic.twitter.com/MzQC4yGSoU