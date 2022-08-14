Publicidad

Congresistas estadounidenses visitan Taiwán 12 días después de la polémica de Nancy Pelosi

Los legisladores estarán en la isla durante dos días como parte de una gira por Asia después de la visita de Nancy Pelosi.

Taiwan.jpg
Congresistas estadounidenses en Taiwan //
Foto: AFP
Por: Lucas Sampedro
|

La delegación que se encuentra en Taiwán está conformada por cinco miembros del Congreso de los Estados Unidos. La visita la encabeza el senador demócrata del Estado de Massachusetts, Ed Markey. Junto a él se encuentran los representantes demócratas de California John Garamendi y Alan Lowenthal; Don Beyer, representante del estado de Virginia y la representante republicana de la Samoa Americana, Amata Coleman Radwagen.

El Ministerio de Relaciones Exteriores de Taiwan, les dio la bievenida en sus redes sociales, donde calificaron al senador Ed Markey como un viejo amigo de Taiwán y Agradecen a todos los legisladores la visita y el apoyo inquebrantable.

Publicidad

Al parecer China ya reaccionó a esta visita, como lo hizo durante la visita de Nancy Pelosi. El Ministerio de Defensa de Taiwán informa que en las últimas horas 6 buques PLAN y 22 aviones chinos fueron detectados por sus radares. 11 de las aeronaves detectadas volaron en la parte este de la línea media del Estrecho de Taiwán.

