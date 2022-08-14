Congresistas estadounidenses visitan Taiwán 12 días después de la polémica de Nancy Pelosi

Vice Minister Yui extended the warmest of welcomes to #Taiwan’s🇹🇼 longstanding friend @SenMarkey & his cross-party delegation comprising @RepGaramendi, @RepLowenthal, @RepDonBeyer & @RepAmata. We thank the like-minded #US🇺🇸 lawmakers for the timely visit & unwavering support. pic.twitter.com/XZKoKhnPZO— 外交部 Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ROC (Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MOFA_Taiwan) August 14, 2022
El Ministerio de Relaciones Exteriores de Taiwan, les dio la bievenida en sus redes sociales, donde calificaron al senador Ed Markey como un viejo amigo de Taiwán y Agradecen a todos los
6 PLAN vessels and 22 PLA aircraft around our surrounding region were detected today (August 14, 2022) until 1700(GMT+8). #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded to these activities with aircraft in CAP, naval vessels, and land-based missile systems. pic.twitter.com/L0BKERBAn8— 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, R.O.C. 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) August 14, 2022
Al parecer China ya reaccionó a esta visita, como lo hizo durante la visita de Nancy Pelosi. El Ministerio de Defensa de Taiwán informa que en las últimas horas 6 buques PLAN y 22 aviones chinos fueron detectados por sus radares. 11 de las aeronaves detectadas volaron en la parte este de la línea media del Estrecho de Taiwán.
