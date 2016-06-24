El hombre que causa furor en Instagram por su parecido físico a Hulk

Actualizado: junio 24, 2016 04:40 PM
Gracias a su tamaño, peso (155kg) y enormes músculos, este hombre de 24 años es capaz de levantar más de 175 kg con el fin de parecerse más al personaje de Marvel Cómics.
Si aún no lo conoce, aquí le mostramos algunas de las fotografías que ha compartido a través de su cuenta de Instagram:
