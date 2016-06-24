Publicidad

Blu Radio  /  Mundo  /  El hombre que causa furor en Instagram por su parecido físico a Hulk

El hombre que causa furor en Instagram por su parecido físico a Hulk

Se trata de Sajad Gharibii, mejor conocido como el ‘Hulk Iraní’.

145800_Foto: AFP
Foto: AFP
Por: Redacción BLU Radio
|
Actualizado: junio 24, 2016 04:40 PM

Gracias a su tamaño, peso (155kg)  y enormes músculos, este hombre de 24 años es capaz de levantar más de 175 kg con el fin de parecerse más al personaje de Marvel Cómics.

 

Si aún no lo conoce, aquí le mostramos algunas de las fotografías que ha compartido a través de su cuenta de Instagram:

 

  A photo posted by sajadgharibi2 new page (@sajadgharibii) on May 22, 2016 at 3:01pm PDT

 

  A photo posted by sajadgharibi2 new page (@sajadgharibii) on Apr 28, 2016 at 12:59pm PDT

 

  A photo posted by sajadgharibi2 new page (@sajadgharibii) on Apr 20, 2016 at 12:02pm PDT

 

  A photo posted by sajadgharibi2 new page (@sajadgharibii) on Apr 15, 2016 at 12:15pm PDT

 

  A photo posted by sajadgharibi2 new page (@sajadgharibii) on Apr 14, 2016 at 5:22pm PDT

 

  A photo posted by sajadgharibi2 new page (@sajadgharibii) on Jun 22, 2016 at 2:25pm PDT

 

