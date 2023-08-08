MTV VMA 2023: Categoría 'artista del año', representada solo por mujeres

Este 8 de agosto, se dieron a conocer los artistas nominados al MTV VMA 2023, presentación que se llevará a cabo el martes 12 de septiembre a las 7:00 de la noche y que se transmitirá en directo en MTV.

Por primera vez los premios MTV tienen en su categoría 'artista del año' solo a mujeres nominadas, sin dejar a un lado que dos de ellas son colombianas. Ya se dieron a conocer todos los nominados a cada categoría.

Las latinas Shakira y Karol G no se quedaron a un lado y esta vez tuvieron la oportunidad de hacer parte de las seis mujeres nominadas a 'artista del año', esta también es la primera vez que dos de las nominadas son del mundo musical latino.

Por primera vez en la historia, solo artistas femeninas han sido nominadas a Artista del Año en los MTV VMA 2023



Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Karol G

Nicki Minaj

Shakira

Taylor Swift pic.twitter.com/nq4eemO2op — Indie 505 (@Indie5051) August 8, 2023

Conozca todas las nominaciones.

Artista del año

Beyoncé – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records

Doja Cat – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Karol G – Interscope Records

Nicki Minaj – Republic Records

Shakira – Sony Music US Latin

Taylor Swift – Republic Records



Video del año

Doja Cat – “Attention” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” – Columbia Records

Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl” – Republic Records

Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire” – Geffen Records

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” – Capitol Records

SZA – “Kill Bill” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records

Canción del año

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” – Columbia Records

Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire” – Geffen Records

Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down” – Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” – Capitol Records

Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit” – L-M Records / RCA Records

SZA – “Kill Bill” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records Records

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records

Mejores efectos visuales

Fall Out Boy – “Love From the Other Side” – Fueled By Ramen – Efectos visuales por Thomas Bailey y Josh Shaffner

Harry Styles – “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” – Columbia Records – Efectos visuales por Chelsea Delfino y Black Kite Studios

Melanie Martinez – “VOID” – Atlantic Records – Efectos visuales por Carbon

Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl” – Republic Records – Efectos visuales por Max Colt y Sergio Mashevskyi

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” – Capitol Records – Efectos visuales por Max Colt / FRENDER

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records – Efectos visuales por Parliament

Mejor artista nuevo

GloRilla – CMG / Interscope Records

Ice Spice – 10K Projects / Capitol Records

Kaliii – Atlantic Records

Peso Pluma – Double P Records

PinkPantheress – 300 Entertainment

Reneé Rapp – Interscope Records

Mejor alternativo

Blink-182 – “Edging” – Columbia Records

Boygenius – “the film” – Interscope Records

Fall Out Boy – “Hold Me Like a Grudge” – Fueled By Ramen

Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace” – Interscope Records

Paramore – “This Is Why” – Atlantic Records

Thirty Seconds to Mars – “Stuck” – Concord Records

Mejor cinematografía

Adele – “I Drink Wine” – Columbia Records – Cinematografía por Adam Newport-Berra

Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed” – Atlantic Records – Cinematografía por Natasha Baier

Janelle Monae – “Lipstick Lover” – Atlantic Records – Cinematografía por Allison Anderson

Kendrick Lamar – “Count Me Out” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records – Cinematografía por Adam Newport-Berra

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” – Columbia Records – Cinematografía por Marcell Rev Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire” – Geffen Records – Cinematografía por Russ Fraser

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records – Cinematografía por Rina Yang

Video para bien

Alicia Keys – “If I Ain’t Got You (Orchestral)” – Netflix

Bad Bunny – “El Apagón – Aquí Vive Gente” – Rimas Entertainment

Demi Lovato – “Swine” – Island Records

Dove Cameron – “Breakfast” – Columbia Records

Imagine Dragons – “Crushed” – KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records

Maluma – “La Reina” – Sony Music US Latin

Actuación push del año

Agosto 2022: Saucy Santana – “Booty” – Arena Records / RCA Records

Septiembre 2022: Stephen Sanchez – “Until I Found You” – Mercury Records / Republic Records

Octubre 2022: JVKE – “golden hour” – AWAL

Noviembre 2022: Flo Milli – “Conceited” – ’94 Sounds / RCA Records

Diciembre 2022: Reneé Rapp – “Colorado” – Interscope Records

Enero 2023: Sam Ryder – “All the Way Over” – Elektra Entertainment

Febrero 2023: Armani White – “Goated” – Def Jam

Marzo 2023: Fletcher – “Becky’s So Hot” – Capitol Records

Abril 2023: TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Sugar Rush Ride” – BIGHIT MUSIC / Republic Records

Mayo 2023: Ice Spice – “Princess Diana” – Heavy on It / 10K Projects / Capitol Records

Junio 2023: FLO – “Losing You” – Uptown/Republic Records

Julio 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith – “That Part” – Island Records

Mejor coreografía

BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records – Coreografía por Kiel Tutin, Sienna Lalau, Lee Jung (YGX), Taryn Cheng (YGX)

Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night (From Barbie the Album)” – Atlantic Records – Coreografía por Charm LaDonna

Jonas Brothers – “Waffle House” – Republic Records – Coreografía por Jerry Reece

Megan Thee Stallion – “Her” – 300 Entertainment – Coreografía por Sean Bankhead

Panic! At The Disco – “Middle of a Breakup” – Fueled By Ramen – Coreografía por Monika Felice Smith

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” – Capitol Records – Coreografía por (LA)HORDE – Marine Brutti, Jonathan Debrouwer, Arthur Harel

Mejor dirección de arte

boygenius – “the film” – Interscope Records – Dirección de arte por Jen Dunlap

BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records – Dirección de arte por Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT)

Doja Cat – “Attention” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records – Dirección de arte por Spencer Graves

Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace” – Interscope Records – Dirección de arte por Brandon Mendez

Megan Thee Stallion – “Her” – 300 Entertainment – Dirección de arte por Niko Philipides

SZA – “Shirt” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records – Dirección de arte por Kate Bunch

Mejor edición

BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records – Editado por Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT)

Kendrick Lamar – “Rich Spirit” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records – Editado por Grason Caldwell

Miley Cyrus – “River” – Columbia Records – Editado por Brandan Walter

Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire” – Geffen Records – Editado por Sofia Kerpan y David Checel

SZA – “Kill Bill” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records – Editado por Luis Caraza Peimbert

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records – Editado por Chancler Haynes

Mejor K-pop

aespa – “Girls” – SM ENTERTAINMENT Co., Ltd.

BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records

Fifty Fifty – “Cupid” – ATTRAKT / Warner Records

Seventeen – “Super” – HYBE / Geffen Records

Stray Kids – “S-Class” – JYP / Republic

TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Sugar Rush Ride” – BIGHIT MUSIC / Republic Records

Mejor latino

Anitta – “Funk Rave” – Republic Records

Bad Bunny – “Where She Goes” – Rimas Entertainment

Eslabón Armado, Peso Pluma – “Ella Baila Sola” – DEL Records, Inc. / Prajin Parlay, Inc. Grupo Frontera Bad Bunny – “un x100to” – Rimas Entertainment

Karol G, Shakira – “TQG” – Universal Music Latino

Rosalía – “Despechá” – Columbia Records

Mejor dirección

Doja Cat – “Attention” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records – Dirigido por Tanu Muiño

Drake – “Falling Back” – OVO/Republic Records – Director X (Julien Christian Lutz)

Kendrick Lamar – “Count Me Out” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records – Dirigido por Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar

Megan Thee Stallion – “Her” – 300 Entertainment – Dirigido por Colin Tilley

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” – Capitol Records – Dirigido por Floria Sigismondi

SZA – “Kill Bill” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records – Dirigido por Christian Breslauer

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records – Dirigido por Taylor Swift

Mejor rock

Foo Fighters – “The Teacher” – RCA Records

Linkin Park – “Lost (Original Version)” – Warner Records

Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Tippa My Tongue” – Warner Records

Måneskin – “The Loneliest” – Arista Records

Metallica – “Lux Æterna” – Blackened Recordings

Muse – “You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween” – Warner Records

Mejor afrobeats

Ayra Starr – “Rush” – Mavin Global Holdings

Burna Boy – “It’s Plenty” – Atlantic Records / Spaceship Entertainment Ltd

Davido ft. Musa Keys – “Unavailable” – Sony Music U.K. / RCA Records

Fireboy DML & Asake – ”Bandana” – Empire Distribution

Libianca – “People” – Sony Music U.K. / RCA Records

Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down” – Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records

Wizkid ft Ayra Starr– “2 Sugar” – Starboy / RCA Records

Mejor R&B

Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye – “Stay” – RCA Records

Chlöe ft. Chris Brown – “How Does It Feel” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia

Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – “Creepin’ (Remix)” – Boominati / Republic Records

SZA – “Shirt” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records

Toosii – “Favorite Song” – South Coast Music Group / Capitol Records

Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj – “Love in the Way” – Empire Distribution

Mejor colaboración

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)” – Warner Records

Post Malone, Doja Cat – “I Like You (aHappier Song)” – Mercury Records / Republic Records

Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On” – Motown Records

Karol G, Shakira – “TQG” – Universal Music Latino

Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – “Creepin’ (Remix)” – Boominati / Republic Records

Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down” – Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records

Mejor pop

Demi Lovato – “Swine” – Island Records

Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night (From Barbie the Album)” – Atlantic Records

Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed” – Atlantic Records

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” – Columbia Records

Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire” – Geffen Records

P!nk – “Trustfall” – RCA Records

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records

Mejor hip-hop

Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On” – Motown Records

DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby – “Staying Alive” – We the Best / Epic Records

GloRilla & Cardi B – “Tomorrow 2” – CMG / Interscope Records

Lil Uzi Vert – “Just Wanna Rock” – Atlantic Records / Generation Now

Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX – “Kant Nobody” – Young Money Records

Metro Boomin ft Future – “Superhero (Heroes and Villains)” – Boominati / Republic Records

Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl” – Republic Records

