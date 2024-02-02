Conozca el calendario completo de los lanzamientos de los videojuegos para PS5

Actualizado: febrero 02, 2024 03:29 PM
El pasado 31 de enero se celebró el State of Play 2024, donde Sony anunció los lanzamientos de videojuegos que llegarán a lo largo del año, tanto para PlayStation 5 como para PlayStation VR2. Durante el evento, que tuvo una duración de 40 minutos, se dio a conocer el listado completo con las fechas en las que estarán disponibles los videojuegos. En este artículo, encontrará el listado completo.
Febrero
- Granblue Fantasy: Relink - 1 de febrero
- Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash - 2 de febrero
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League - 2 de febrero
- Persona 3 Reload - 2 de febrero
- Foamstars - 6 de febrero
- Legendary Tales - 8 de febrero
- Helldivers 2 - 8 de febrero
- Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden - 13 de febrero
- Tomb Raider Remastered - 14 de febrero
- Skull and Bones - 16 de febrero
- Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters - 20 de febrero
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake - 28 de febrero
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth - 29 de febrero
Marzo
- Mediterranea Inferno - 5 de marzo
- As Dusk Falls - 5 de marzo
- The Outlast Trials - 5 de marzo
- WWE 2K24 - 8 de marzo
- Unicorn Overlord - 8 de marzo
- Alone in the Dark Remake - 20 de marzo
- Rise of the Ronin - 22 de marzo
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 - 22 de marzo
- South Park: Snow Day! - 26 de marzo
Abril
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes - 23 de abril
- Sand Land - 25 de abril
- Stellar Blade - 26 de abril
- Braid: Anniversary Edition - 30 de abril
- Dave the Diver
Junio
- Destiny 2: La Forma Final - 4 de junio de 2024
Agosto
- Black Myth: Wukong - 20 de agosto de 2024
Septiembre
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 - 9 de septiembre de 2024
Videojuegos que no tiene fecha exacta de lanzamiento
- Ark 2
- Beyond Good & Evil - 20th Anniversary Edition
- Dragon Age: Dreadwolf
- Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO
- Dune: Awakening
- Elden Ring: Shadow of Erdtree
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Judas
- Kingdom Hearts 4
- Killing Floor 3
- Little Nightmares 3
- Marvel’s Wolverine
- Mass Effect 4
- Max Payne 1 y 2 Remake
- Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater Remake
- Metro Awakening
- Metaphor Re Fantazio
- Physint
- Prince of Persia: Las Arenas del Tiempo Remake
- Silent Hill ƒ
- Silent Hill 2 Remake
- Silent Hill: Townfall
- Slitterhead
- Sonic x Shadow Generations
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake
- The Wolf Among Us 2
- Until Dawn Remastered
- V-Rising
- Visions of Mana
