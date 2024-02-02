Publicidad

Conozca el calendario completo de los lanzamientos de los videojuegos para PS5

Conozca el calendario completo de los lanzamientos de los videojuegos para PS5

Durante el State of Play 2024 que duró 40 minutos se conoció el listado completo por fechas en las que los videojuegos estarán disponibles y en este artículo encontrará el listado completo.

PS5
PS5 /
Foto: AFP
Por: Daniela Sánchez Elejalde
|
Actualizado: febrero 02, 2024 03:29 PM

El pasado 31 de enero se celebró el State of Play 2024, donde Sony anunció los lanzamientos de videojuegos que llegarán a lo largo del año, tanto para PlayStation 5 como para PlayStation VR2. Durante el evento, que tuvo una duración de 40 minutos, se dio a conocer el listado completo con las fechas en las que estarán disponibles los videojuegos. En este artículo, encontrará el listado completo.

Febrero

  • Granblue Fantasy: Relink - 1 de febrero
  • Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash - 2 de febrero
  • Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League - 2 de febrero
  • Persona 3 Reload - 2 de febrero
  • Foamstars - 6 de febrero
  • Legendary Tales - 8 de febrero
  • Helldivers 2 - 8 de febrero
  • Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden - 13 de febrero
  • Tomb Raider Remastered - 14 de febrero
  • Skull and Bones - 16 de febrero
  • Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters - 20 de febrero
  • Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake - 28 de febrero
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth - 29 de febrero

Marzo

  • Mediterranea Inferno - 5 de marzo
  • As Dusk Falls - 5 de marzo
  • The Outlast Trials - 5 de marzo
  • WWE 2K24 - 8 de marzo
  • Unicorn Overlord - 8 de marzo
  • Alone in the Dark Remake - 20 de marzo
  • Rise of the Ronin - 22 de marzo
  • Dragon’s Dogma 2 - 22 de marzo
  • South Park: Snow Day! - 26 de marzo

Abril

  • Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes - 23 de abril
  • Sand Land - 25 de abril
  • Stellar Blade - 26 de abril
  • Braid: Anniversary Edition - 30 de abril
  • Dave the Diver

Junio

  • Destiny 2: La Forma Final - 4 de junio de 2024

Agosto

  • Black Myth: Wukong - 20 de agosto de 2024

Septiembre

  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 - 9 de septiembre de 2024

Videojuegos que no tiene fecha exacta de lanzamiento

  1. Ark 2
  2. Beyond Good & Evil - 20th Anniversary Edition
  3. Dragon Age: Dreadwolf
  4. Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO
  5. Dune: Awakening
  6. Elden Ring: Shadow of Erdtree
  7. Hollow Knight: Silksong
  8. Judas
  9. Kingdom Hearts 4
  10. Killing Floor 3
  11. Little Nightmares 3
  12. Marvel’s Wolverine
  13. Mass Effect 4
  14. Max Payne 1 y 2 Remake
  15. Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater Remake
  16. Metro Awakening
  17. Metaphor Re Fantazio
  18. Physint
  19. Prince of Persia: Las Arenas del Tiempo Remake
  20. Silent Hill ƒ
  21. Silent Hill 2 Remake
  22. Silent Hill: Townfall
  23. Slitterhead
  24. Sonic x Shadow Generations
  25. Star Wars Outlaws
  26. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake
  27. The Wolf Among Us 2
  28. Until Dawn Remastered
  29. V-Rising
  30. Visions of Mana
