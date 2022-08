Inmenso: Egan Bernal volvió a competencia profesional este martes tras siete meses de su accidente

#PNDKR22 Now isn't that just a beautiful sight @Eganbernal at the head of the race 👏👏👏



After all he's suffered, this is a sight for sore eyes..



Welcome back Egan, we missed you @INEOSGrenadiers #TourOfDenmark #couchpeloton #EganBernal @RealStephens @BriSmithy pic.twitter.com/PoUjOs4K2D