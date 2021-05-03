Publicidad

Wakanda Forever, así se llamará la nueva película de Black Panther

Wakanda Forever, así se llamará la nueva película de Black Panther

Con este anuncio de estrenos de Marvel Studios, los fanáticos pasarán varios meses disfrutando de sus películas.

Nueva película de Black Panther
Nueva película de Black Panther
Foto: captura de video, Marvel Studios
Por: Redacción BLU Radio
|

A través de sus redes sociales y YouTube, Marvel Studios dio a conocer la lista completa de los estrenos que llegarían al mundo durante los próximos meses. Entre esos la secuela de Black Panther.

Entre el coctel de aventuras que trae el Universo Cinematográfico de Marvel están:

2021

  • Shang-Chi and the Legend of the ten rings se estrenará en septiembre.
  • The Eternals se estrenará en noviembre.
  • Spider-Man: no way home se estrenará en diciembre.

2022

  • Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness se estrenará en marzo.
  • Thor: Love and Thunder se estrenará en mayo.
  • Black Panther : Wakanda Forever se estrenará en julio.
  • The Marvels se estrenará en noviembre.

2023

  • Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania se estrenará en febrero.
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 se estrenará en abril.

